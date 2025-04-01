Bright Regency mews off Leeson Street in Dublin city centre for €860,000

Address : 5 Leeson Place, Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 Price : €860,000 Agent : Turley Property Advisors

Hidden away, running almost parallel to Leeson Street is Leeson Place, a corner site with a line of 11 bay, two-storey buildings. Described as lending “an air of classical grandeur, typical of Regency structures” to the area on the Buildings of Ireland website, these six mews buildings originally would have been a stable block and servant accommodation for the Georgian grandes dames fronting on to Leeson Street.

Dating from 1800-1820 and important due to their “architectural, artistic and social interest”, according to the National Built Heritage Service, number 5 has just come to the market through estate agent Turley Property Advisors. It was last on the market in 2013 when the 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft) mews achieved €492,650. Though, given its size, which is on par with that of an average three-bed semi in the city, using the term mews is a bit of a misnomer.

Set over two floors behind its render facade, the Regency property has two bedrooms upstairs, one of which is en suite, alongside the family bathroom, which benefits from a full-sized bath. Both bedrooms are drenched in light, thanks to having two fine Georgian windows each.

Downstairs, it’s an open-plan affair with a living/dining space, which has a raised gas fire located just inside the front door. Here, a fanlight, high ceilings and classic sash windows are a reminder of the property’s heritage from the Regency period, a time that takes its name from when George, the prince of Wales, became ruler, known as Prince Regent, due to his father’s mental illness and inability to rule while still king. It was a relatively short period in architectural style, refinement and culture, technically only covering the period 1811-1820.

A half-height wood partition acts as a divide between the living/dining space and the kitchen, where the lack of upper cabinets really works well, giving a subtle, streamlined effect. The room, bathed in light, has additional storage in the form of a floor-to-ceiling larder.

From the kitchen, a door leads to a good-sized rear garden which is cleared and has lots of potential. Given its location, and despite facing north, it is very cool space, which is just a five-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street. It is also close to the central business district and O’Brien’s pub on Leeson Street, which is about a two-minute walk away.

A welcome addition to those in search of a property close to so many amenities is a secure underground parking space, which are as rare as hen’s teeth in the vicinity.

The property, which is a protected structure and therefore Ber-exempt, has been rented out in recent years and could achieve in the region of €3,000 per calendar month. Its neighbour, number 3, appears on the Property Price Register as having sold for €892,000 in 2024. Number 5 is now on the market through Turley Property Advisors, seeking €860,000.