Phibsborough redbrick around the corner from Gavin James’s new venue, for €695,000

Address : 4 Sarsfield Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Phibsborough, voted one of the “coolest neighbourhoods” by Time Out magazine in 2020, is still having a moment thanks to a well-known Dublin musician. Singer-songwriter Gavin James bought Doyle’s Corner pub and opened it at the end of last year. It has been revamped but remains a traditional pub at heart, with a stage for musicians to showcase their talent.

Around the corner, off the North Circular Road, is Sarsfield Street, where number 4 has come on to the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €695,000. Originally built in the 1870s, the redbrick villa-style property forms part of a tree-lined terrace that is an integral part of the architecture in Phibsborough.

When the owners bought number 4 back in the early 2000s, it was set out in two separate units. It has since been extended and taken back to a family home.

Hallway

Livingroom

Family room

Behind the modest facade of the end-of-terrace property, is a generous floor area of 111sq m (1,195sq ft). The period character is still evident through features like the high ceilings, original fireplaces and window shutters.

READ MORE

Off the black and white tiled hallway is the livingroom at the front of the house with double doors leading into the family room. This back room is often used as a bedroom in these houses, so there is the option if required, but it would seem like a shame to break the flow of the two reception rooms and not make the most of the fireplace, picture rails and ceiling coving in both rooms.

Kitchen

Home office in new extension

Stairs lead down to the kitchen in the split-level villa, which is fitted with floor and wall units and has doors out to the yard. The owners added an extension about two years ago which brings an extra room to the house. This has been used as an office and a gym but is large enough to be a bedroom. There is also a utility area with fitted storage and shelving, and a shower room at this level.

The paved back yard is long and private, with enough space for a patio table and chairs.

Upstairs in the house are two double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes. The main bedroom has an en suite shower room. There is a pull-down ladder to the attic which is floored and a good size for storage.

Although number 4 has been a rental for the last few years, it comes to the market in good condition and freshly painted. The Ber rating is an E2 however, so this is something new owners will want to address.

Back yard

The location, with Berkeley Road at one end and the North Circular at the other, means access to Phibsborough, Stoneybatter and the city centre is a breeze for residents.

A car is not a necessity either with numerous bus routes passing through Phibsborough as well as the Luas stop nearby. Within walking distance are the Botanic Gardens, Phoenix Park, Mater hospital and the Grangegorman TUD campus.