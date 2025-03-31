Revamped Regency two-bed in Sandymount for €1.25m

Address : Merton, 15a Gilford Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Merton is a lovely, one-storey-over-garden-level Regency house in the heart of Sandymount village, opposite the green and within easy reach of Dublin city centre. For buyers looking for a close-knit community convenient to work, school and leisure options, or those downsizing from larger homes in the area, this two-bedroom house built circa 1819 could be the perfect choice. It measures 147 sq m (1,582 sq ft), has a D2 Ber and is for sale through DNG seeking €1.25 million.

When the owners bought Merton about 30 years ago, it was in need of updating. Ceiling coving and centre roses were repaired, flooring was restored and interior decor revitalised, and a beautiful magnolia tree was planted in the railed front garden.

For several years, while living in Killiney, the owners rented Merton out. They moved back to Merton a few years ago and recently installed a new bathroom.

Granite steps in the front garden lead up to a front door with fan light and into a wide, carpeted entrance hall with coving and dado rail. To the right is a large livingroom measuring 5.6m by 4.5m with wooden floor, ceiling coving, centre rose and dado rail, marble fireplace with open fire and two large sash windows looking out over the green.

READ MORE

You can see the castellated walls of the old Sandymount Castle, which have been incorporated into a number of luxury houses overlooking the green. One of those houses, Castleville, former home to the writer Frank O’Connor, has been modernised to a high standard and was sold in January for €3.8 million.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Diningroom

Through an inner hall with shelving is the diningroom, which overlooks the back garden and has a wooden floor, ceiling coving, centre rose, dado rail and cast-iron fireplace. It has also got a feature alcove that adds character to the room. To the back is a cosy kitchen/breakfastroom with wooden floor, wooden units, built-in wine rack, integrated oven, hob, dishwasher and fridge.

Another feature alcove overlooks the stairs leading down to garden level. Here is a long lower hall with lots of storage presses and a bespoke built-in desk area for home working. The large main bedroom looks out to the front and has a wooden floor, open fire with wooden surround and built-in wardrobes. The bedroom to the back has carpet and coving, plus a hot press and built-in storage with hanging space.

The bathroom has tiled walls and floor, shelving units, shower and separate free-standing bath. Also on garden level is a utility room with freezer and washing machine, and a handy boot room opening to the back garden, with tiled floor and storage.

Kitchen

Bedroom

To the back is a low-maintenance paved back garden with mature trees and shrubs. A wide side passage offers scope for extra storage space. There is off-street parking for one car to the front and owners have designated on-street parking space for one car.

A couple of doors down, at number 15d, is Hillview House, a commercial premises that is home to Shinawil, the film and television production company behind Dancing with the Stars. Number 15d was the subject of a planning application to build a mixed-use development comprising four apartments, a cafe and offices, which was refused in August 2024.

Back garden

Back garden

Merton is a few doors down from the long-established Browne’s Kitchen, and Sandymount village has an abundance of shops, boutiques, pubs, cafes and restaurants. The Dart station at Sandymount is a seven-minute walk, Sandymount Strand is also close by and there are many schools in the area.