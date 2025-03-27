Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €315,000 to €1.25m

Apt 40 Brooklawn, Strandville Avenue East, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€315,000, Quillsen

Off the Clontarf promenade, near shops and cafes, this one-bed ground-floor apartment in a quiet cul-de-sac is close enough to the sea front to use the outdoor gym while looking at the water every morning. The D2 -rated unit extends to 42sq m (452 sq ft).

On view By appointment at quillsen.ie

3 West Terrace, Inchicore, Dublin 8

€425,000, Brock Delappe

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom, midterrace period house has recently been renovated and has a C3 Ber. It is next to the railway works and has an open-plan ground floor, with the sittingroom to the front leading through to the dining area and kitchen, which opens out to a small yard to the rear. Across a shared lane is its decent-sized, east-facing garden, which is more than 13m long and almost 7.5m wide. The property’s bathroom is at entrance level. Upstairs are two double bedrooms.

On view By appointment at brockdelappe.ie

6 Redford Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€695,000, DNG

This yellow-brick-fronted, detached three-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow offers a lot of space, including a large vaulted-ceiling kitchen/family room to the rear that opens out to the 24m-long back garden. It is laid out in lawn and north facing, but big enough to get the sun all day. The D1-rated residence extends to 105sq m (1,130sq ft), has off-street parking for several vehicles and is about a 15-minute walk from the town centre.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

68 Old Cabra Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

€850,000, SherryFitzGerald

This handsome redbrick four-bedroom, two-bathroom semidetached house has light-filled interconnecting reception rooms that open out to its large back garden. The kitchen is to the rear and the original garage has been converted into a family room, or could be used as a fourth bedroom as it includes a shower room. There are three bedrooms upstairs, two large doubles and a single, in this C3-rated property, which extends to 115sq m (1,237sq ft).

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Lower Commons, Garristown, Co Dublin

€1.25m, Quillsen

This sizeable five-bedroom, five-bathroom house sits on a site of about 4.5 acres. There are views of the surrounding countryside from every window throughout its 324sq m (3,487sq ft) of accommodation. The house has a ground-source heat pump, underfloor heating downstairs and a pressurised water system. It comes with post and rail fencing and a large, detached garage. It offers a slice of country life within easy commuting distance of north Dublin and the M50 motorway.

On view By appointment at quillsen.ie