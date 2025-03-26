Striking timber-clad home in Howth with extensive garden and steps down to the beach for €3m

Address : Ballynoe, 11 Claremont Road, Howth, Co Dublin Price : €3,000,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The original incarnation of Ballynoe on Claremont Road in Howth was a 1920s dormer bungalow. It was bought by its current owners in 2004, who took it from dated to contemporary in an innovative renovation.

The transformation was inspired by the Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD, which was designed by architects McCullough Mulvin. The award-winning building is a timber-clad pavilion that was planned out to sustainably fill the small space between two older blocks on the campus.

The owners of Ballynoe contacted Niall McCullough, who was the man behind the UCD design. He promptly visited the site at Howth and came on board. McCullough, who died in 2021, and his colleague Ruth O’Herlihy, created a house that would capture the sea views by turning it upside down and taking away its sharp edges by wrapping it in curved metal.

Aerial view

Pond in front of house

On the inside, the layout was planned so that the views progress as you move through the house – from the front hall, up the stairs and then the big reveal when you arrive at the living area.

READ MORE

When the renovation was completed in 2006, Ballynoe’s original top had been lopped off and replaced with a singular arch curved metal frame placed over the existing ground-floor structure to create an open living space on the first floor. The exterior was clad with red cedar to allow it to blend in with its breathtaking environment.

On this well-known beach road in Howth, where one house is as impressive as the next, Ballynoe, which is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald for €3 million, most definitely holds its own. So stunning is the setting of the property that it is difficult to believe you are in Ireland when you come upon the wooden structure hidden behind the mature birch and yew trees. A man-made pond at the front of the house is surrounded by extensive planting, including ferns, palm trees, and even some apple trees in the border of the driveway that can be plucked as you head to work from August to November.

The 330sq m (3,550sq ft) house is entered at ground level through the glass front door. The staircase brings you up to the large, dual-aspect single living space with a vaulted ceiling that is lined with birch plywood.

Hallway

Open-plan first floor

Doors to balcony

Dining area

Although open plan, the space has designated quarters in the way of the kitchen, a dining area, family living area and a study space. The kitchen is fitted with units and a large island with iroko timber countertops. The floor throughout the space is semi-solid maple and in the living area there is a cast-iron Nestor Martin stove.

Double doors open out to the timber balcony that has metal stairs down to the garden and Burrow Beach beyond.

Downstairs at garden level are five bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is also a utility room and a piano area in the spacious hall.

The 0.75-acre gardens are what green dreams are made of. The owners loved the mound at the back when they initially moved in as it provided extra privacy and became a feature in its own right thanks to their creative planting.

Bedroom

Rear lawn

Many hours of hard work have gone into the garden, which was a true labour of love for the family. With the help of Oliver Schurmann of Mount Venus Nursery, the grounds were landscaped, and plants were carefully chosen. Colour comes all year round with the snowdrops, hellebores and Japanese cherry trees appearing in spring. The magnificent Echium Candicans turn the garden turquoise blue in May, while the path down to the sea is lined with a yew hedge that is topped with pear trees that blossom in white grid lines.

Separate outdoor areas cover all eventualities. The very back is elevated high above the beach and has a seating area that is perfect for watching the sunset. There is a sunken garden that is enclosed and private, making it ideal for barbecues while still allowing for views of Ireland’s Eye, Lambay and even the Mourne Mountains on a good day, the owners say. The lawn area is closest to the house so there’s also plenty of space for kids to play safely. Finally, there are three timber sheds and two polytunnels.

The house has double-glazed windows by Munster Joinery and had a new roof installed in 2024, as well as additional insulation. An upgraded Viessman gas combi-boiler was fitted in 2023, bringing the Ber rating to a B3.

Now that the kids in the house have grown up, the owners have decided to downsize and would love another young family to move in and enjoy it as much as they did.