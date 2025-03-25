What will €395,000 buy in Mullingar and Co Cork?

Town

The Old School House, Dysart, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

€395,000, Mark Conroy Properties

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom detached property is a lesson in not judging a book by its cover. Double-fronted, it was modernised and refurbished and run as a hostel for a period. It now features two single en-suite bedrooms and two large dormitories with stylish custom bunk beds. The school theme continues in the large refectory bench dining tables in the sizeable, dual-aspect kitchen/livingroom. At the far end of the property are two large bathrooms containing multiple stalls and shower rooms, which could be repurposed. The building, which extends to 213sq m (2,292 sq ft), is set on 0.6 of an acre.

Plus Refurbished residence has a B3 Ber

Minus The exterior needs to be landscaped

Bawnard West, Midleton, Co Cork

Country

€400,000, Hegarty Properties

€400,000, Hegarty Properties

This four-bedroom, one-bathroom detached bungalow in the townland of Bawnard – about 4.5km south of Midleton – is light-filled, thanks to its large windows. It has a sittingroom, a dual-aspect family room which opens out to the garden, and a large kitchen, along with a utility room and lots of built-in storage. Built in 1985 and extending to 124sq m (1,334sq ft), it has a D1 Ber and is set well back from the road. The plot is about 0.3 of an acre and includes a large detached garage. Due south of the house is the harbour village of Ballinacurra, about a 2.5km drive away.

Plus There is scope to extend subject to planning permission

Minus Oil-fired central heating system will need to be upgraded