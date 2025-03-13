Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Meath from €170,000 to €995,000

28 Wynberg Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Knight Frank, €900,000

This three-bedroom semidetached home just off Stradbrook Road has interconnecting reception rooms, a kitchen and a garage on the ground floor. The house, which in need of some redecoration, is set on a large plot of about 0.2 acres so there is scope to extend, subject to planning permission, and the back garden is private. The house has a D2 Ber and extends to 106sq m (1,141 sq ft).

On view By appointment at knightfrank.ie

37 Stillorgan Heath, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

DNG, €995,000

This sizeable detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is really well located in a small estate near the reservoir, St Raphaela’s national school and Clonmore Park. Extending to 140sq m (1,505sq ft), it includes three separate reception rooms and a kitchen. The D1-rated house has a south-facing private garden.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

173 Clonliffe Road / 2a Jones, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

Property Partners O’Brien Swain, €895,000

This is a substantial four-bed G-rated period home (192sq m/2,066sq ft) at the junction of Clonliffe and Jones’s roads, that includes a two-bed F-rated granny flat (45sq m/484 sq ft). There is existing planning permission for a two-bed mews to the rear on Jones’s Road. With high ceilings, a dual aspect formal lounge and decorative coving, the property needs modernisation.

On view By appointment at propertypartners.ie

3 Rock House, The Square, Slane, Co. Meath

Sullivan Property Consultants, €170,000

A spacious one-bedroom split-level apartment in a listed building that was originally a coachman’s inn that dates from 1760. Smack in the middle of the heritage town, it boasts high ceilings and sash windows with views that include the tip of Slane Castle. It extends to 54sq m (581sq ft) and is Ber exempt. There is an open-plan kitchen and livingroom. Access is via the back of the property and a parking space comes with the unit.

On view By appointment at sullivan.ie

80 Ballinteer Park, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

SherryFitzGerald, €725,000

This 1930s-built house has charm and potential aplenty. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom semidetached house extends to 103sq m (1,108sq ft), has a dual-aspect kitchen, family room and livingroom at entrance level and a D2 Ber. With a west-facing back garden that extends to 37m (120ft) and space to the side, there is scope to extend, subject to planning permission.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie