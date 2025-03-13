Five-bed home with large garden and kitchen extension in Rathfarnham for €1.495m

Address : 50 Riverside Drive, Castle Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 Price : €1,495,000 Agent : DNG Terenure

Riverside Drive in Rathfarnham is one of a cluster of residential streets perched on a hill above the Braemor Road, close to the Dodder river and neatly hedged on both sides by Castle and Milltown golf clubs.

The quiet streets of these houses in Castle Park, along with Hillside and Woodside, are roomy homes, built in the 1940s and 1950s. The same streets are now full of builders’ vans as many of the large homes are being refurbished, but at number 50, all of the heavy lifting has been done and it presents to the market in walk-in condition.

Previous owners converted the garage into living space, built two bedrooms above it and went out into the very large, long garden across the house to create a spacious living area.

Prospective new owners can walk into what is now a double-fronted 199sq m (2,142sq ft) property with five bedrooms, along with potential, subject to planning permission, to have a sixth bedroom by extending into the attic as many neighbours have done.

There’s parking for two cars in the gravelled front drive, set behind electric gates. The hallway has two rooms either side: the one on the left could serve as a playroom or a home office, and the room on the right is colour drenched in a deep forest green with a wall of built-in shelving.

Just before the kitchen is a handy niche of a cloakroom but new owners may want to take this space and knock through to the understairs beside it to make a guest WC as there is none on the ground floor.

The living/kitchen space at the back of the house is sunny and bright, lit by three Velux windows. The living area is bang up to date, with panelling on the sunny yellow walls and a divider of pale wood columns separating it from the kitchen and dining area.

The kitchen is a deep green, with an island creating a U-shaped space. The hob has a downdraft extractor, and it’s sleek and streamlined. The dining area to the left of the kitchen is roomy and benefits from the sun pouring through the windows.

There are no fireplaces or open fires in the house. Heating is oil and the Ber is C2. A utility lies off the kitchen and there is additional outside covered storage space that runs along the external side wall.

The garden is lovely, long and on a slight incline that will create a wonderful space for junior residents, complete with an in-ground trampoline and an extensive wooden play set at the garden’s end.

There are some lovely mature trees, including an old pine at the very end of the garden, but not too much planting. It is covered in Astroturf so is completely maintenance free. Previous owners had a large garden room here and there’s an abundance of room to install another one.

Upstairs are five bedrooms. The main bedroom is colour drenched in a plum shade with spot lighting and good wardrobes. There are two family bathrooms on this level, one is a little dated and the second is lovely with deep blue panelling and pretty tiles on the floor.

It’s a stellar location for a family home, close to some of Dublin’s most prestigious private schools including High School, Alexandra, Sandford Park and Gonzaga. Dundrum is a five-minute drive away and both Bushy Park and the Dodder Linear Park are close to the estate.

Number 50 Riverside Drive is on the market with DNG Terenure seeking €1.495 million.