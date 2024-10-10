Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Waterford

3 The Old Mill, Main Street, Naul, Co Dublin

€295,000, Morton & Flanagan

Two-bedroom ground-floor apartment extending to 70sq m (753sq ft). Set within a charming stone-fronted building, housing just 12 homes, part of its facade dates back to the 1700s. In excellent order, it has double-glazed timber windows, a new boiler, 11ft-high ceilings and a Jacuzzi bath in the main bathroom. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at mandf.ie

9 Mount Argus Green, Mount Argus, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W

€610,000, Auctioneera

Midterrace three-bedroom house extending to 106sq m (1,141sq ft). Dating from 1982, the property was fully refurbished in 2022 and has a fully converted attic and a southwest-facing rear garden, while the front overlooks a green area. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at auctioneera.ie

75 New Street, Lismore, Co Waterford

€285,000, Brian Gleeson Property

Four-bedroom midterrace house extending to 128sq m (1,378sq ft). While it looks like a cottage to the front, the house is set over two levels and is centrally located within the town of Lismore. It has a spacious lawn, and garage to the rear which could be converted into a home office or gym. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at gleesonproperty.com

49 Merton Drive, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€1.2 million, DNG

Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 144sq m (1,550sq ft). Located on a much sought-after road, the property has a 54ft long private rear garden with an east-facing aspect, a garage and off-street parking. Ber G

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

56 Weston Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€775,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Semidetached three-bedroom house extending to 108sq m (1,162sq ft). Situated in a quiet and well-established area, the property is close to an excellent choice of schools and amenities. It has planning permission for a two-storey extension to significantly expand the living space. Ber E2

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie