Step up to this Georgian on Dublin’s Pearse Square for €995,000

Located off bustling Pearse Street on the south side of Dublin city centre is the quiet residential enclave of Pearse Square, framed by towering Georgian homes. The park at its centre provides greenery and quietude, with city life just a stroll away for its residents.

The Georgian terrace at number 19 Pearse Square comes to the market in good condition, seeking €995,000 through Felicity Fox. It last sold for the same sum of €995,000 in 2019, according to the Property Price Register.

The Ber-exempt two-storey-over-basement property extending to 171sq m (1,841sq ft) is currently owned by an investor, the agent says, and it has been furnished for sale (furnishings not included). It has been rented out at a monthly sum of €4,168.

Granite steps from the street lead up to the entrance, and inside, the high ceilings in the hallway create a sense of space. The first of two reception rooms sits to the front of the house.

Although freshly painted, covered-over wallpaper remains in some places, which a new owner would likely seek to get rid of. The original sash window makes for a lovely feature here, as do the other windows throughout the house.

The second, smaller reception room is adjacent and is set up as an attractive study.

Downstairs, at basement level, is a dining/livingroom to the front with a fireplace at its centre and built-in shelving on either side of the chimney breast.

Further down the hall is the kitchen; it has white wooden units and a wooden countertop, as well as an island with seating. The beige tiling is slightly dated, and a new owner could potentially swap it out to modernise the space. The kitchen looks out on to the low-maintenance west-facing garden. It’s a good size, with a stone patio directly outside the side door, with the rest laid in loose stone.

Three bedrooms occupy the first floor, along with a shower room off the landing. The first bedroom, at the top of the stairs, fits a double bed sideways. The principal bedroom sits to the front of the property, with an en suite shower room, and the third double sits to the rear. Number 19 Pearse Square is just a five-minute walk from Pearse Station, 10 minutes from the offices at Grand Canal Dock and 20 minutes from Trinity college.