Keenly priced new homes in Gorey scheme from €340,000

Address : Churchfields, Clonattin, Gorey, Co Wexford Price : €340,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry Fitzgerald O'Leary Kinsella

View this property on MyHome.ie

Churchfields is a new development in Gorey, Co Wexford, by Axis Living. A total of 17 A2-rated houses are set to be released on Saturday, June 22nd, with prices starting at €340,000 for a three-bedroom midterrace unit.

The development, which will consist of 39 units when complete, is at Clonattin on the east side of Gorey, a kilometre from the town centre, within easy reach of schools and shops. It’s on the right side of town for access to both the train station and the M11, with a 45-minute commute to the M50. Houses will be laid out in culs-de-sac, with a large green area to be included in the future. A link road connecting the development to the road between Gorey and the M11 is also planned.

Solar panels line the roofs, upping the energy efficiency of these homes, with air-to-water heat pumps and high levels of insulation.

Hall and stairs

Livingroom in three-bed semidetached unit

Livingroom four-bed semidetached

The 17 units set to be released by joint agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella and Sherry FitzGerald New Homes are a mixture of three- and four-beds, terraced, semidetached and detached units. There are two three-bed midterrace units (106sq m/1,141sq ft) available at €340,000, and two three-bed end-of-terrace units (106sq m/1,141sq ft) at €367,500.

READ MORE

These have an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom on the ground floor, a guest WC and storage under the stairs suitable for a washer and dryer. Upstairs are three bedrooms, the principal is en suite, with another bathroom, a double bedroom and a single bedroom.

There are also nine three-bed semidetached units (104sq m/1120sq ft) priced at €362,500 and one three-bed detached unit available (122sq m/1315sq ft) at €429,000. The three-bedroom units have livingrooms to the front and kitchens to the back with standard appliances included. There is no utility but there is capacity under the stairs for laundry appliances. There’s an en suite with every principal bedroom in this scheme, and while bathrooms are well kitted out, there are no wardrobes in the bedrooms.

Kitchen in four-bed semidetached house

Living area in kitchen/dining/livingroom of four-bed

Finally, there are three four-bed semidetached units (131sq m/1,401 sq ft) from €400,000. There is an L-shaped kitchen in these, creating a decent living area in the large kitchen/diningroom. Kitchens are by Eastwood Kitchens of Arklow, have granite quartz worktops and splashbacks, are painted an attractive deep grey and the four-beds have a utility.

Double bedroom

Family bathroom

En suite in three-bed

Back garden of four-bed

Gardens deviate from the typical post and fence common in new developments with grey concrete walls, and they are quite long. With triple-glazed windows and solar panels on all the houses, new owners won’t be unduly stressed over electricity bills.

Gorey is a bustling town bursting with good shops and restaurants, schools are plentiful with good options for both primary and second level, and the beaches of north Wexford will be but a quick spin in the car. With excellent swimming and long walks at Ballymoney and Courtown, swimmers will be in heaven and for landlubbers there are golf courses at Tara Glen, Courtown and Ballymoney, not forgetting Gorey’s rugby and GAA clubs.