What will €270,000 buy in Leitrim and Limerick?

Country
Address: The Old Schoolhouse, Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim
Agent: Gallagher Auctioneers
Situated on the banks of Lough Allen at Cormongan Pier, this former school dates back to 1886. Extending to a generous 185sq m, it has three bedrooms, a home office and was renovated in 2001. Some of the spacious rooms have views of the water.
Plus: Good-sized house on the water
Minus: Ber is D1
Town
Address: 13 Stoney Meadows, Caherdavin, Limerick
Agent: Rooney Auctioneers
Extending to 126sq m, this four-bedroom house dating from 1981 lies in the well-established area of Caherdavin, which is convenient to Limerick city, Thomond Park and the Clare Street campus of the Technological University of the Shannon. With a C3 Ber, it has a side entrance as it lies at the end of the terrace.
Plus: Convenient to schools, Limerick city and Thomond Park
Minus: The rear garden needs more planting