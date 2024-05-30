What will €270,000 buy in Leitrim and Limerick?

The Old Schoolhouse, Drumshanbo, was renovated in 2001

Country

Address: The Old Schoolhouse, Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Agent: Gallagher Auctioneers

Situated on the banks of Lough Allen at Cormongan Pier, this former school dates back to 1886. Extending to a generous 185sq m, it has three bedrooms, a home office and was renovated in 2001. Some of the spacious rooms have views of the water.

Plus: Good-sized house on the water

Minus: Ber is D1

Town

13 Stoney Meadows is in Caherdavin, a well-established area close to Limerick city

Address: 13 Stoney Meadows, Caherdavin, Limerick

Agent: Rooney Auctioneers

Extending to 126sq m, this four-bedroom house dating from 1981 lies in the well-established area of Caherdavin, which is convenient to Limerick city, Thomond Park and the Clare Street campus of the Technological University of the Shannon. With a C3 Ber, it has a side entrance as it lies at the end of the terrace.

Plus: Convenient to schools, Limerick city and Thomond Park

Minus: The rear garden needs more planting