Look inside: Extended 1950s five-bed in Rathfarnham brought bang up to date with A Ber

Address : 6 Dodder Park Grove, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 Price : €1,900,000 Agent : DNG

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Dodder Park Grove is a quiet cul-de-sac of 1950s-built homes just off Dodder Park Road in Rathfarnham, and number 6 is a semidetached five-bedroom house that occupies a corner location, with a very large garden to the back and side. The owners of number 6 have completely extended and refurbished the property, almost doubling the size of the house while still retaining more than enough back garden space.

The extension and upgrading work was completed this year, bringing the house from its original 120sq m (1,292sq ft) area to a generous 220sq m (2,368sq m). Behind its unassuming facade is a superb, spacious family home, designed by McCann Moore Architects, and finished to a very high standard, with premium materials and fittings.

A state-of-the-art air-to-water heating system gives the house an exceptional A2 Ber, and underfloor heating enhances the everyday comfort. Number 6 Dodder Park Grove is on sale through DNG seeking €1.9 million.

The central feature of the house is the dual-aspect kitchen/living/diningroom, 80sq m of open-plan living space that spans the entire rear of the house. The flooring is laid in gorgeous tiles by Fossil, the Stone Specialists, and the cabinetry is custom made by The Wood Studio. The room gets lots of light thanks to extra-large glass sliding doors opening out to a wide rear patio, plus a large picture window with built-in seating and another large window looking out to the side patio.

The kitchen area has an extra-large central island, quartz worktops, countertops and splashback, and big open-out pantries. Integrated appliances include Miele double ovens, ceramic hob and extractor, two Bosch dishwashers and a Blanco sink with Quooker tap. The family area has a feature media wall and an extra-large built-in electric fireplace.

While a family will spend most of the time in this bright, open household hub, there is also a large family room and a home office to the front, both with wood flooring. A guest loo has tiled floors, WC and wash-hand basin with brushed brass fittings, and tiled floor. Completing the downstairs is a good-sized utility room, fully fitted with tiled floor, bespoke cabinetry providing ample storage, a marble countertop with sink, and Miele washing machine and dryer. A door leads out to the side garden.

Entrance hall

Kitchen/lounge/diningroom

Kitchen/lounge/diningroom

Kitchen/lounge/diningroom

Pantry in kitchen

Family room

The bedrooms upstairs have wood flooring, and the large main bedroom faces out to the private back garden, and has extensive built-in wardrobes and attractive wall panelling. It has a large, fully tiled en suite bathroom with double walk-in showers and twin wash-hand basins with brushed brass fittings.

There are three more double bedrooms, one with built-in storage. In bedroom three, the original chimney breast has been made a bit deeper to allow for built-in wardrobes to be installed on either side should new owners wish.

The large family bathroom has a full-size bath with shower attachment, and is tastefully tiled.

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Main bedroom en suite

Gym

Back garden with gym and sauna

Back garden

Outside, the south-facing back garden is fenced on two sides, while a bank lined with mature trees and shrubbery provides a natural boundary along the rear, giving complete privacy. The garden features a large lawn and a wide wraparound terrace, and at the end of the lawn is a large garden room/gym with light and power, built by Shanette, and a separate sauna, its door facing in to the greenery for extra privacy.

[ Look inside: Large and luxurious six-bed home with verdant views in RathfarnhamOpens in new window ]

Dodder Park Grove is close to both Rathfarnham and Terenure villages, with numerous schools in the area including Loreto Grange Road primary school, Rathfarnham Educate Together, The High School and Zion Parish primary school in Rathgar, and De La Salle College in Churchtown.