Residential

What will €750,000 buy in Slane and Portobello?

Two homes, one price: a three-bed terrace in Dublin 8 or a detached four-bed residence in Co Meath countryside

3 Oakfield Place, Portobello, Dublin 8.
3 Oakfield Place, Portobello, Dublin 8.
Jessica Doyle
Tue Oct 20 2026 - 05:301 MIN READ

Town

3 Oakfield Place, Portobello, Dublin 8

€750,000, Mullery O’Gara

This double-fronted terraced home is in a great location in Dublin 8. It’s just two streets over from Bibi’s Cafe and a short walk from Camden Street and the Harcourt Green line Luas stop. Extending to 82sq m (883sq ft), it is laid out over one floor, with three bedrooms, a family bathroom and a guest bathroom. To the rear, the kitchen opens to a small courtyard; it also connects to a dining space and sittingroom. The home is presented in modern condition throughout. Ber D

Plus Convenient city location

Minus No side access

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Woollahra, Faganstown, Slane, Co Meath
Woollahra, Faganstown, Slane, Co Meath

Country

Woollahra, Faganstown, Slane, Co Meath

€750,000, Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly

This detached four-bedroom home is set on 0.8 acres and is a five-minute drive from the heritage village of Slane and a 20-minute drive from Navan. It extends to 346sq m (3,724sq ft) beyond a double-fronted structure. It features a spacious entrance lobby leading to the kitchen/diningroom to the rear of the ground floor, where there are also three reception rooms, a downstairs bathroom and a boot room. Upstairs, four double bedrooms are laid around a large central hallway. Two bedrooms are en suite with walk-in wardrobes. There is also a separate garage.

Plus Spacious home in a peaceful setting

Minus You would need a car

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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