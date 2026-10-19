We want to buy a house in Donegal but are worried it may have defective blocks. What can we do?

The defective block issue continues to be very challenging, particularly for properties in Donegal that are directly affected

My husband and I are trying to purchase a house in Donegal. We’re based in Dublin and now with two young children the time has come to think about moving back home.

We’re not up to speed on the issue of defective blocks in Donegal, but now with our house search we find ourselves having to pay close attention to the potential presence of pyrite, mica and pyrrhotite in the properties we view.

To the best of my knowledge, the science has now shown that mica is not the cause of defective blocks in Donegal – the defects are a result of internal sulphate attack caused by pyrite and pyrrhotite.

We have found a house that we would love to buy. It was built in 1985 and there are no visible signs of defective blocks. However, having said that, the block test has come back with readings of 11 per cent free mica, <0.1 per cent pyrite, and zero pyrrhotite.

The standard underpinning the defective block redress scheme (SI 465) was updated in July this year. This update moves away from identifying mica as the cause of defective blocks and instead highlights the role of internal sulphate attack.

My question is, how should we as buyers view 11 per cent mica as a risk for potential issues down the line? Will banks and other lenders now provide mortgages for houses with mica present, but no sulphides? Will home insurance companies now insure houses with same? We have a block report based on the old SI 465. I am guessing that our first port of call would be to request a new report based on the updated standard?

The defective block issue continues to be very challenging, particularly for properties in Donegal that are directly affected. Unfortunately, and notwithstanding the technical issues, there is almost a stigma attached to the properties, which at a minimum is having a devaluing effect on them.

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It is likely that a large proportion of potential purchasers are simply put off by the mere association with the defective block issue, rather than getting involved in the detailed analysis – which to be fair you are endeavouring to do – and will simply walk away. This will reduce the potential pool of purchasers and ultimately the property’s value, so one must proceed with caution.

On the face of it, a test result of 11 per cent free mica is, or at least can be, a cause for concern. However, it is not just appropriate to look at one factor in isolation, and this must be related to whether or not there is evidence of any issues arising from this.

Val O'Brien is a chartered building surveyor

You say that the house was built in 1985 and further say that there are no visible signs of defects. This in itself is very encouraging given that the house is now 40 years old. In simple practical terms, there is unlikely to be a significant problem with the house and no obvious cause for concern.

However, as stated above, the inevitable association with the potential mica problem will result in greater difficulties when seeking both a mortgage and insurance on the property, as the providers will look for some confirmation/certainty that there are no problems.

They will be looking for more than the broad opinion that one might get through a standard building survey carried out as part of the normal purchasing process, which would typically follow best practice recommendations.

This is because pre-purchase building surveys, although comprehensive, do not involve opening-up works or scientific tests but rather are based on a visual inspection.

Accordingly, in this instance it would be prudent to obtain further specialist advice from an engineer and particularly one experienced in and working in the field of defective blocks. A number of engineers have specialised in this field specifically due to the issues in Donegal. This will involve:

An assessment of whether or not there is a problem

Determining the extent of the problem

Recommending appropriate remedial works to address same

This differs from the standard pre-purchase style survey, which as mentioned is generally limited to a visual inspection at a single point in time.

The recommended approach will involve a degree of monitoring to include mapping of any cracks and, perhaps more importantly, sampling and laboratory testing of blocks. This all clearly takes time and more importantly, given that this approach is invasive, can only be done with the consent of the homeowner and thus as a potential purchaser, you lose a degree of control.

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In fact, it is actually more in the interests of the homeowner/vendor to prove that they do not have a problem. There is a strong case to be made in circumstances such as this for the vendor to commission the inspection and to make the report/findings available to all potential purchasers, so that the facts are clear and to assist in determining the true value of the property for sale having due regard to any inherent defects.

In short, and given the potential for concern here, it is all too easy and more appealing for a potential purchaser to walk away rather than run the risk of getting involved in a complex issue that might or might not be a significant problem.

If, however, in all other respects, the house seems right for you, then you will need to, as you guessed, commission an appropriately qualified engineer to undertake the full specialist report to include not only the inspection but the necessary sampling and laboratory testing and monitoring works.

Val O’Brien is a chartered building surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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