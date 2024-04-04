Seclusion and serenity: three country homes from €245,000

Bun an tStrutain, Lettercallow, Lettermore, Co Galway

Agent: DNG

Price: €500,000

If you were to take the rebuild costs of a house this size, not to mention its 1.5 acre site of manicured seaside gardens, using an average rebuild cost of €2,700 per sq m, it comes in at close to a million euros. And that doesn’t include its location opposite the water and pier on the island of Lettermore overlooking Oyster Bay. Part of an archipelago of small islands, linked by a series of stone bridges, it’s about as rural a spot you’ll find in Connemara.

At 376 sq m and in good order, it does need some work as it’s a bit outdated. But the perfectly respectable Ber of C3 of a house dating from 1995 means you could easily move in and do it up over time. Having the ultimate southwest aspect with views to die for, in an area where planning is now sacrosanct, it will surely attract interest.

Plus: A spacious house overlooking the water in the wilds of south Connemara surrounded by deserted beaches

Minus: The road runs in front of the house but it’s about as rural a cul-de-sac you’ll find

The Old School House, Kilmilkin, Maam, Co Galway

Agent: DNG

Price: €245,000

Framed by the spectacular horseshoe of the Maamturk mountain range, this former primary school operated until 1963, and parts of the 120 sq m three-bedroom house go back to 1884.

Its Ber is D2, so it might be worth taking advantage of SEAI grants to upgrade that rating if you’re considering living in this stunning Connemara valley.

If you love the mountains, this is the spot. The village of Leenane, with its annual walking festival, is down the road. Here you have majestic Mweelrea, the highest peak in Connacht, and the Devil’s Mother as well as the Maamturks, whose annual challenge – run now for 45 years – is one of the most arduous feats in the country. Each year 250 participants ascend 2,300m over 25km in a challenge that begins at dawn.

Plus: With views like that, who needs screens?

Minus: The all-pine kitchen detracts from the views and could be softened with an all-white palette

Toe Head, Castletownshend, West Cork

Toe Head, Castletownshend, west Cork

Agent: Pat Maguire Properties

Price: €695,000

You couldn’t possibly get further away than this lovely spot on Toe Head in west Cork. Ironically, despite its name being a crude attempt at anglicising the word “tuath” (the people or locality), locals call its most southerly point “Shrón” – Irish for nose.

It’s easy to see why you might get confused though, when you look at the aerial shot of the position of this five-bedroom C1-rated house on an elevated coastal site. Extending to 260 sq m (2,800 sq ft), the architecturally designed house in excellent order lies about two miles west of Castletownshend, so despite feeling you’re at the end of the Earth, there’s amenities up the road. It has lovely seaside walks and is 200m from a shingle strand.

Flooring is a mixture of oak and birch and a stone chimney breast is a feature of a substantial livingroom, which has a wall of glazing with views of the surrounding countryside.

Plus: An abundance of fresh air, dramatic location and a lovely family home

Minus: A vaulted pine ceiling in the lounge tends to darken the room, but a lick of neutral paint is an easy fix