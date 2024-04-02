Four homes near remote working hubs from €290,000

Knockgorm, Caheragh, Skibbereen, Co Cork

This three-bedroom detached home comes to the market in excellent condition in the gorgeous bucolic setting of Skibbereen, Co Cork. For remote workers, the modern Ludgate Digital Hub, which offers high-speed broadband, 54 desks, and five meeting rooms, is an 18-minute drive away.

Ludgate Digital Hub

Extending to 184 sq m with a C1 Ber, the property sits on approximately 1.26 acres of mature landscaped gardens a mile from Caheragh village and 7 miles from Skibbereen town. The 20-year-old home features a modern kitchen/diningroom, a utility room and downstairs bathroom, as well as a lovely mezzanine viewing spot overlooking the rolling green hills. It is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, seeking €369,000.

Number 16 Rosemount, Kilkenny

16 Rosemount, Kilkenny city

This three-bedroom bungalow plus converted attic comes to the market in move-in-ready condition, asking €345,000 through Fran Grincell Properties. Number 16 Rosemount is in an excellent location, walking distance from Kilkenny’s charming city centre. Two remote working hubs are also within walking distance: New Work Junction is a 15-minute walk away while We Do Work Spaces is 20 minutes on foot toward the city centre.

Extending to 137 sq m with a D1 Ber, the interior of the property is well presented with fresh white walls and wood-effect floors in the living areas. The converted attic room offers plenty of space and would make a great workspace or playroom. The garden to the front and side of the house offer plenty of potential for gardening enthusiasts and there is also a paved back garden with storage sheds for bikes and equipment.

Number 16 Pine Cove, Waterford

16 Pine Cove, Dunmore East, Co Waterford

This three-bedroom midterrace home in immaculate, modern condition comes to the market just a short walk from the Lawlor’s Strand at Dunmore East in Co Waterford. On the market seeking €449,000 through Palmer Auctioneers, this home offers a bright south-facing aspect, a good-sized rear garden and a driveway to the front.

The accommodation at number 16 Pine Cove consists of a livingroom with a wood-burning stove, a dual-aspect diningroom that opens on to the galley kitchen, which has stylish units offering plenty of storage and quartz worktops. There is also a shower room and utility space on the ground floor.

For those looking for a remote working hub in the area, Boxworks CoWork Space in Waterford city is a 20-minute drive away.

Parkview, Co Galway

Parkview, Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co Galway

This three-bedroom detached house comes to the market in Loughrea, Co Galway, just a 10-minute walk from the town’s impressive remote working hub: Comworks. Located at Railway House on Station Road, the facility offers a kitchen, 30 desks, 40 mixed capacity office spaces, meeting rooms and a podcast recording studio.

Comworks in Loughrea

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, Parkview also benefits from a large well-presented back garden with a patio and a large lawn; it is also close to schools and the town centre. The Ber is D1, which a prospective new owner may look to improve. It is on the market through Keary Auctioneers seeking €290,000.