Escape to charming Donegal three-bed for €550,000

The town of Ramelton, gateway to Fanad peninsula and straddling the slow-moving river Lennon, is one of five designated heritage towns in the county of Donegal. Its rich cultural legacy dates from the early Stone Age with evidence of a Viking settlement from the 10th century.

Today the town retains many period buildings – especially the warehouses along the quay, which have been sensitively converted and serve as a reminder of the importance of the town as a port, when boats from the Caribbean, Norway, the US and the UK docked here due to its prosperity and trade.

This lovely three-bedroom house in the townland of Croaghan, just five minutes from the town, has just been released to the market through estate agent Franklin’s.

Despite appearances – where you might think this is a period farmhouse due to its character – it actually dates from 1998, so it has all the charm of a period house without any of the associated headaches.

The house extends to 224sq m (2,411sq ft) over two floors and has three bedrooms. One lies to the front downstairs, while two larger bedrooms lie upstairs. The main bedroom has a dual aspect and an en suite, along with a walk-in wardrobe and dressing room, which would also work as a nursery.

To the front downstairs lies a lovely simple living room. It has the benefit of dual aspect and is warmed by a Stanley Reginald stove set in a black cast-iron fireplace against its all-white palette. Fitted shutters add to its charm while also negating the need for curtains in the C1-rated house.

It’s a really lovely space and one of two reception rooms to serve the eat-in kitchen to the rear. Off the kitchen is a fully glazed Victorian-style conservatory offering views to Lough Swilly and the town of Ramelton itself.

A family bathroom, utility and cloakroom with a loo complete downstairs.

Outside there’s a detached office or games room – which has a mezzanine level for further accommodation – adjacent to a really cool outdoor entertaining space in a courtyard setting. Here, a large decked area has a Perspex roof – allowing the area to be used in all weather – so essentially it’s a whole other reception room, with garden lights for a bit of summer razzmatazz.

Gardens extend to just under half an acre and are bordered by mature trees and plants inside a private entrance.

For families, there are a number of national schools within three kilometres, and six secondary schools within a 13km radius. The county’s main town of Letterkenny is just a 15-minute drive, as are beaches at Portsalon, Dunfanaghy and Rathmullan.

The charming property is on the market through Franklin’s, seeking €550,000.