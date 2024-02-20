Dublin 15 scheme with maintenance-free exteriors and solar panels

Address : Kilmartin Grove, Hollystown, Dublin 15 Price : €410,000 Agent : Knight Frank

The latest phase of Kilmartin Grove, a Glenveagh development in Hollystown, Dublin 15 is now available through estate agent Knight Frank.

Some 180 (from a total 428 units when complete) are now sale agreed since the scheme was first launched.

All houses have an A1 or A2 energy rating – depending on type – with maintenance-free exteriors. The fit-out includes contemporary kitchens by Gallagher Kitchens, fitted wardrobes in the principal bedrooms and solar panels.

The Larch exterior at Kilmartin Grove

Livingroom

The units for sale include two-bedroom terraced houses known as the Hazel. Measuring 85 sq m (915 sq ft) each has a living area to the front with a kitchen/dining area to the rear, with two double bedrooms upstairs – both of which are en suite – and are priced from €410,000.

The three bedroom mid-terrace houses, known as The Larch measure 92 sq m (992 sq ft) and are priced from €440,000. They have the same configuration as the Hazel downstairs, but upstairs have two doubles (with a principal en suite) and a single bedroom, alongside a family bathroom.

The Cedar are three-bedroom end-of-terrace units measuring 96 sq m (1,030 sq ft) and are priced at €455,000, while the Oak are four-bedroom semidetached houses extending to 146 sq m (1, 576 sq ft) priced at €535,000.

The surrounding area has plenty in the way of educational facilities: Le Cheile Secondary School in Abbotstown, St Luke’s and Tyrrelstown Educate Together both offer primary schooling, while the third-level offering includes the Technological University of Dublin, Blanchardstown Campus.

Diningroom

In terms of sport, local clubs include football, rugby and GAA, and for water babies the National Aquatic Centre is only 5km away. For those with a penchant for golf, there are four, 18-hole clubs in the area.

For commuters, the M3, M50 and M1 and N2 road links are all local, while the area is well served by a number of bus routes (such as the 39/39A) for those who need or prefer to use public transport.

The development is aimed at first-time buyers and certain homes qualify for a number of financial incentives, such as the First Home Scheme, the Help-to-Buy scheme (a tax rebate scheme for first-time homebuyers) and in partnership with Fingal County Council the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme.

As there are no show homes or viewings, reservations for the homes at Kilmartin Grove are being made off plans.