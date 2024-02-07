Walk-in terrace by the park in Shankill for €450,000

Address : 54 St Anne's Park, Shankill, Dublin 18 Price : €450,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The owner of this two-bedroom midterrace home in Shankill has given it a sleek refurbishment since she purchased it in 2019. Number 54 St Anne’s Park extends to 82sq m (883sq ft) and is in move-in-ready condition, with a new kitchen fit-out, a conservatory and a low-maintenance landscaped garden. For those looking for space to run off the stresses of city life, Shanganagh Park is just at the top of the road. The owner joins in with park runs there at weekends, she says, and is hoping to move to a bigger home nearby now that her family is growing. Before renovations, the property was bought for €328,000 in 2019, according to the Property Price Register.

An old kitchen to the rear was gutted and replaced with a bright, functional space. The owner, an avid cook, took time to design the kitchen to suit plenty of use, opting for very light-grey wooden units, wood-effect counters and a white subway-tile splashback. A bright conservatory off the kitchen works as an ideal dining room, with navy-blue paint on the lower wall in the Colourtrend shade Mussel, a hue also used on the chimney breast in the living room.

Once the inside had been spruced up, the owner turned her attention to the east-facing back garden, positioning a paved patio in the centre of the 50sq m garden, right where the sun hits on a fine day. The garden will be a godsend for people with busy lives as the loose stones require little upkeep, while there is plenty of space to plant if a new owner is so inclined.

In the living room, to the front of the ground floor, the owner had bookshelves built into the nook beside the chimney breast to display her collection; she has since positioned an antique writing desk beneath them, making a lovely work area. The fireplace is a lovely feature, with the original pink and blue floral tiles beautifully framing the open fire.

There is a utility press under the stairs that has potential to be converted into a guest loo.

On the first floor the main bedroom is a good-sized double to the right with a built in wardrobe and recently fitted grey carpets. The second bedroom is also a double room with cosy carpet underfoot. The renovated shower room is finished with a stylish grey and white patterned floor tile, a high-gloss grey vanity unit and a backlit mirrored cabinet.

The home also has recently installed double-glazed windows and a new gas boiler, and off-street parking in the front yard. The attic is floored and has an attic ladder for easy access.

As well as being right beside the park, St Anne’s Park is walking distance from Shankill beach, as well as the shops, bakery and pub in the village. Shankill Dart station is a 10-minute walk from the house, with services taking 50 minutes to Pearse Station, and there are frequent Dublin Bus services from the village.