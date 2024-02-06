Four turnkey two-bed apartments in Dublin, Cork and Galway from €295,000

21 Manor Hall

21 Manor Hall, Mount Brown, Dublin 8

This fully renovated two-bed apartment on the first floor comes to the market with great modern touches and two bathrooms. Situated close to St James’s Hospital, the property is within walking distance of the cafes, bars and restaurants of Kilmainham and Rialto, while you can reach the city centre in about 30 minutes, or simply catch the Luas red line from James’s.

The interior is pristine, and finished in a style likely to suit most tastes. The kitchen-dining-livingroom features herringbone wood-effect flooring and a gorgeous new navy-blue kitchen complete with a peninsula breakfast bar and integrated appliances – including a wine fridge. Two big triple-glazed grid windows allow lost of light to filter through to the living-dining space.

There is a pretty light-blue patterned tile in the hallway, off which are two compact double bedrooms, one of which has a fresh en suite shower room. The main bathroom features a bath surrounded by white metro tiles and tiles underfoot to match those in the hallway. Management fees cost about €1,984 a year. This lovely home, extending to 59sq m (635sq ft) with a C3 Ber, is on the market through Leonard Wilson Keenan, seeking €349,950.

19 Charleston Wharf

19 Charleston Wharf, Bailick Road, Midleton, Co Cork

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex apartment has lovely views over the estuary of the Owenacurra river in Midleton, Co Cork. The property, extending to 88sq m (922sq ft) with a C2 Ber, is walking distance from Midleton town centre and about a 20-minute drive from Cork city centre.

The interior, consisting of an open-plan kitchen-living area, two good-sized double bedrooms, an en suite and a bathroom, are in good condition but would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. The property also benefits from a sun terrace overlooking the water, as well as a second balcony off the kitchen. With yearly management fees in the region of €1,500, this property is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan, seeking €215,000.

54 Lios Ealtan

54 Lios Ealtan, Nile Lodge, Salthill, Co Galway

This two-bed ground-floor apartment is located in a gated development in the sought-after seaside location of Salthill, walking distance from Galway city centre. Extending to 56sq m with a D1 Ber, the well-presented apartment’s main living space consists of a livingroom with a stylish cast-iron fireplace, off which is a kitchenette with modern handleless grey units.

The two double bedrooms are of a decent size and there is also a shower room. There is walnut laminate wood flooring and fresh white walls throughout. Management fees for the building are charged in the region of €1,072 a year. Number 54 Lios Ealtan is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Galway, seeking €350,000.

33 Chesterfield

33 Chesterfield, Riverpark Apartments, Islandbridge, Dublin 8

This bright two-bed third-floor apartment has the benefit of being right beside the Phoenix Park, so those who want to have open space as well as being in the city will have the best of both worlds. The property has been kept in great condition; the living-dining area is compact but bright, with a balcony off it overlooking the Liffey. The kitchen is a decent size for a property of this scale, although it would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. The main bedroom is a real selling point as it is a good size and also has its own balcony. There is also a second double bedroom and the main bathroom. Management fees for the development cost about €1,800-€1,977 a year. Management fees are on the higher side, costing in the region of €2,600 a year. Number 33 Chesterfield, extending to 75sq m with a C2 Ber, is on the market through Brock De Lappe, seeking €295,000.