Some refugees left without accommodation on Mount Street while a number set to return to Dublin city centre

Asylum seekers have been moved from tents at the International Protection Office on Mount Street in Dublin’s city centre. Video: Enda O'Dowd

At least 30 men, who previously slept in tents pitched outside the International Protection Office (IPO) on Mount Street in Dublin city centre, have been left without accommodation on Wednesday evening.

Asylum seekers were moved from an encampment on Mount Street to Citywest and tented accommodation at Crooksling in southwest Dublin during a major operation during the day.

Some 285 single men were offered accommodation; 186 applicants at Citywest and a further 99 at Crooksling.

Barricades were erected where their tents previously stood, preventing them from being pitched again, while a Garda presence remains at the IPO entrance.

Five buses and 19 taxis were used during the operation, which involved the Departments of Integration and Justice, the Garda, Dublin City Council, the Office of Public Works and the Health Service Executive.

Shortly before 5pm, three coaches arrived at the IPO to take more asylum seekers to new accommodation.

Omar, a 23-year-old from Somalia, was among those waiting to be taken to new accommodation.

“We used to sleep here, they took all our tents,” he said. “We appreciate it and we don’t have any choice, probably it is to a good place. Here, the environment is not good, it’s not tidy and it’s cold.”

“People are excited,” he said adding: “Nobody is coming back.”

However, the three buses left an hour later, with about 30 men remaining on Mount Street.

Speaking just one hour after initially expressing excitement to be moving to more secure accommodation, Omar said: “They told us they don’t have any accommodation left, we don’t have anywhere, we’re just going to maybe go to the park.”

Those without accommodation have been told they will be contacted by email.

“Maybe after tonight, maybe after tomorrow, maybe after one month, we cannot imagine,” said Nasir, from Somalia.

The 26-year-old, who arrived in Ireland in January, said he waited for 10 hours for a spot on one of the buses. “Why couldn’t they have told us before?” he asked.

Some of those left without accommodation crossed the street and took a bus towards the city centre. Others remained at the IPO for at least an hour, but were told there would be no accommodation tonight and left to go to a mosque.

Meanwhile, volunteers who have been providing support to those sleeping at the IPO over the past several months said about 30 men have left their new accommodation and are returning to the city centre.

It is understood that some of those offered accommodation at Citywest told the volunteers that there was not enough room, resulting in some having to leave.

Separately, those offered accommodation but returning from Crooksling have told volunteers that it is cold and “cut off” from the city.

The Department of Integration has been contacted for comment.

Speaking in Crooksling, where there are “robust, weatherproof tents”, two men in their 30s who did not wish to be identified, from Morocco and Egypt, said they had arrived at St Brigid’s Home from the IPO on one of three buses, after being told they were “committing an offence”.

On Monday morning, International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) staff handed them a sheet in several languages, explaining that they were to be moved to alternative accommodation by bus, and that they should pack up their belongings.

“At the accommodation, you will be safe and there will be food and hygiene facilities and IPAS will be able to provide you with support,” the sheet read.

The sheet said that international protection (IP) applicants did not have permission to stay in “this area of Mount Street”.

“You are committing an offence. If you refuse to come to the available or you later return to stay in this area you may be moved on by An Garda Síochána (Police) and you may be arrested and prosecuted,” the sheet read.

A statement from the Department of the Taoiseach described the accommodation at Crooksling as “10 to 12 person robust, weather-proof tents”, with ancillary facilities.

Asylum seekers board buses out of the city centre. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The number of tents in the area surrounding the IPO on Mount Street had been steadily rising since December. By 11am, all tents had been removed while a cleaning operation remained ongoing, with council staff seen hosing down the surrounding area.

Volunteer Olivia Headon, who has been providing support for several months to those camped at the IPO, said there were “mixed reactions” among those who were moved.

“A lot of people really wanted to go, this is what they’ve been hoping for – a safe bed,” she said adding that others were “concerned” about being moved, wondering if they were moving “from one tent to another tent”.

A Garda cordon prevented the public from accessing Mount Street earlier on Wednesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

She said some of the men were concerned about being moved to the Dublin mountains, far away from services and support available to them near the IPO.

Underlining it all, there was a “great anxiety” with some fearing they would be deported or “sent to the UK, or Rwanda”, Ms Headon said.

Some of the men are understood to have not taken up their offers of accommodation, and the Department of the Taoiseach said IPAS would continue to work with them.

Meanwhile, at a bus stop across from St Brigid’s Home in Crooksling, Dia Mohammed said he was happy to be moved to new accommodation.

Mr Mohammed, from Jenin in the West Bank, said he arrived in Ireland seven days ago and spent that time living at the IPO in “difficult” conditions. It took him four months to get from Palestine to Ireland, via Egypt, Turkey and France, he said.

Dia Mohammed

Taoiseach Simon Harris referred to the early morning move as a “humanitarian operation”, saying the situation on Mount Street had become “completely unacceptable”.

Gardaí and Dublin City Council have been told by the Department of the Taoiseach and the Attorney General’s office that they are expected to apply the law and prevent any return to Mount Street as well as any future encampments that might appear on city streets.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman described the encampment as an “extremely difficult situation” for the applicants as well as the local residents and businesses on Mount Street.

“But because of the additional accommodation that was opened up over the last number of days, we were in this position to make offers and to accommodate all those who had previously been sleeping rough at Mount Street,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Elsewhere, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said the operation on Mount Street was about ensuring the asylum seekers who had been living in tents there will be in “safe, secure accommodation”.

Mr Donohoe added: “I can’t rule out that in any given night, in any given day that people who are in difficult circumstances might erect a tent.

“But what I am very confident in is that our State agencies will take all the steps that are needed to try to prevent something of this scale occurring again.”