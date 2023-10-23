Residential

Four under €350,000: homes in Tipperary, Cork, Dublin and Wicklow

Walk-in homes at keener prices around the country

A four-bed bungalow near Nenagh

Jessica Doyle
Mon Oct 23 2023 - 05:00

Old Road, Silvermines, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

This four-bedroom bungalow comes to the market in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, with a healthy 0.15 hectares of land (0.37 acres). The property, built in about 2004, extends to 120sq m (1,292sq ft), with a C3 Ber. It also has a large garage, which the current owners use as a gym.

The property is beautifully presented; the livingroom has a built-in entertainment unit and shelving with spotlights, painted a dusky blue, with a big kitchen/diningroom to the rear, off which is a utility room.

Livingroom

The four bedrooms and the bathroom sit to the right of the property, and the main is en suite.

This property, in walk-in condition, is likely to suit prospective buyers looking for plenty of space, just a 10-minute drive from Nenagh. It is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Talbot, seeking €349,500.

4 Centenary Crescent

4 Centenary Crescent, Greenmount, Cork city

This town house has been refurbished to an incredibly high standard. It extends to 110sq m (1,184sq ft), and the interiors are tasteful and contemporary, including a diamond-shaped tiled entrance hallway and an attic conversion, which is being used as a bedroom suite complete with its own bathroom.

Kitchen/diningroom

The owners have made the most of the narrow layout of the period home, which has a livingroom to the front and a bright kitchen/diningroom to the rear. The kitchen has sleek white units with wood-effect countertops, which opens on to the dining area where built-in bookshelves, a built-in bench and a rooflight add interest. There is also a loo and a utility space downstairs.

There are two double bedrooms on the first floor and a lovely shower room with pink, hexagonal tiling on the floor. The attic conversion houses another modern bathroom, with a full-size bath, and a room being used as a double bedroom.

There is also a lovely small, low-maintenance back garden, with shrubs around its perimeter. It is on the market through Jeremy Murphy and Associates, seeking €325,000.

58 Belfry Park

58 Belfry Park, Citywest, Co Dublin

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex comes to the market in good condition. It has a spacious, south-facing back garden. The property extends to 107sq m (1,152sq ft), is in a convenient location a 15-minute walk from Citywest Shopping Centre and a short cycle from the Luas red line stop at Fortunestoown, bringing you to Jervis in the city centre in 40 minutes. It also benefits from a B3 Ber rating.

The ground floor of the property consists of a kitchen/diningroom to the front with a generous livingroom to the rear that opens out to the garden – with a decked patio and lawn – through French doors. There is also a guest WC downstairs. There are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom upstairs, as well as the main bathroom. It is on the market through Byrne Malone Estate Agents, seeking €330,000.

25 Charlesland Wood

25 Charlesland Wood, Greystones, Co Wicklow

O’Gorman Properties are offering this two-bedroom ground-floor apartment to the market close to the sought-after town of Greystones, seeking €320,000. The interior is functional but could do with a cosmetic refresh; a prospective owner could certainly move into this home and enjoy all the area has to offer while updating things as they go.

Extending to 85sq m (915sq ft) with a C2 Ber, the apartment consists of an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom, a double bedroom, which is en suite, a single bedroom and a bathroom. The Charlesland development is less than a five-minute drive from Greystones and its numerous coffee shops and restaurants. For commuters to the city, the Dart from Greystones brings you into Pearse Street in about 50 minutes.

