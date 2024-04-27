Man (58) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Co Antrim stabbing

The Police Service Northern Ireland said they received a report of a stabbing in the West Road area of Portglenone on Friday before 10am. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Co Antrim.

The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they received a report of a stabbing in the West Road area of Portglenone on Friday before 10am.

“Officers attended the scene where they located a man with stab wounds to his neck and leg,” a spokesperson said.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment for his injuries, which at this time are not believed to be life threatening.

READ MORE

“A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which may assist us with our investigation, to get in touch.”

People with information can call 101, quoting reference number 395 of 26/04/24, or can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

People can also use the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website. – PA