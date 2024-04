Russian attacks target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as Kyiv launches drones over Krasnodar

A crater after a Russian rocket attack on a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv in Ukraine on Saturday. Photograph: Yakiv Liashenko/AP

Russia launched a barrage of missiles against Ukraine overnight, in attacks that appeared to target the country’s energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Russia said its air defence systems had intercepted more than 60 Ukrainian drones over the southern Krasnodar region.

Kyiv’s air force said on Saturday that Russia had launched 34 missiles against Ukraine overnight, of which 21 had been shot down by air defences.

In a post on Telegram, minister for energy Herman Halushchenko said energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk in the south of the country and Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv in the west had been attacked and that an engineer was injured.

READ MORE

Private energy operator DTEK said four of its thermal power plants were damaged and that there were “casualties”, without going into detail.

Earlier this month Russia destroyed one of Ukraine’s largest power plants and damaged others in a large missile and drone attack as it renewed its push to target Ukraine’s energy facilities.

Ukraine has appealed to its western allies for more air defence systems to ward off such attacks.

At a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Friday, US secretary for defence Lloyd Austin announced the US will provide Ukraine with additional munitions and gear for its air defence launchers.

Further east, a psychiatric hospital was damaged and one person was wounded after Russia launched a missile attack overnight on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Patients take cover after a Russian attack on psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Andrii Marienko/AP

Photos from the scene showed a huge crater on the grounds of the facility and patients taking shelter in corridors. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said a 53-year-old woman was injured.

In Russia, the ministry for defence said Russian air defence systems had intercepted 66 drones over the country’s southern Krasnodar region. Two more drones were shot down over the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said Ukrainian forces targeted an oil refinery and infrastructure facilities but that there were no casualties or serious damage.

The regional department of the ministry emergency situations reported that a fire broke out at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban during the attack.

Ukrainian officials normally decline to comment on attacks on Russian soil, but the Ukrainian ministry for energy said on Saturday that two oil refineries in the Krasnodar region had been hit by drones. – AP