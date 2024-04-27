Two drivers seriously injured following Co Kerry crash

The scene in Kerry was examined by forensic collision investigators and the road has since been reopened. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two drivers were seriously injured in a road crash in Co Kerry on Friday.

The incident, involving a van and an SUV, occurred at about 3.15pm on the N70 at Tullig Beg, Killorglin.

Drivers of both vehicles, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s, were airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital with their injuries being described as serious.

The scene was examined by forensic collision investigators and the road has since been reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact gardaí, and those with video footage from the area at the time, including dashcam, are being asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information can contact Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.