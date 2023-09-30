New homes from €320,000 in Cork city’s largest new development

Address : Ballinglanna, Glanmire, Co Cork Price : €320,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Cork New Homes

A new phase of the Ballinglanna development by O’Flynn Homes in Glanmire, Co Cork, is set to be launched by Sherry FitzGerald Cork New Homes over the coming weeks.

The scheme, which is the city’s most significant residential development, will provide some 600 units in total when complete in a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses in addition to a number of apartments.

Perched on an elevated site adjacent to Ballinglanna House, the former seat of the Newsom family, in the village of Glanmire, more than 350 units have sold in the scheme since it was first launched in 2019.

Its location is ideal for families as there are a number of schools in the area, including both primary and secondary gaelcholáistes. Located within walking distance of Glanmire village, the area is well served by bus routes to Cork city, which is a 10-minute drive away. It’s also a popular spot with commuters, especially those who work at nearby Eastgate Business Retail Park, which is a five-minute drive away and home to Pepsi, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly, DPS Engineering and Laya Healthcare.

In terms of amenities there are local GAA and soccer clubs along with woodland walks, and Fota Island Resort and Wildlife Park is 10 minutes away by car. Horse riding and equestrian pursuits are located at nearby Hyde Equine, which offers both livery and tuition.

Thanks to high levels of insulation all units have A energy ratings with large hot water storage capacity and heat pumps with zoned heating controls. All ground-floor rooms have underfloor heating, with high-output radiators upstairs.

The release will comprise of four-bedroom semi-detached houses (type C) measuring 134sq m/1,462sq ft with prices from €475,000 to €485,000; three-bedroom townhouses (type H/J) measuring 100-105sq m/1,076-1,132sq ft priced at €400,000 to €410,000. Two-bedroom units (type K) measuring 80sq m/861sq ft will cost between €320,000 and €325,000.

Type H - the three-bedroom end-of-terrace at Ballinglanna

Type K - the two-bed mid-terrace

A living room in a four-bedroom unit

The kitchen-dining area in a three-bedroom unit

Four-bedroom units have a second living area to the rear that opens to the garden

Four-bedroom semis (Type C) have a formal living area to the front, with a loo and utility creating a divide to the open-plan kitchen and dining area, which has a second living area to the rear with access to the garden. Upstairs are four bedrooms, three of which are doubles with an en suite principal bedroom alongside the family bathroom.

Three-bedroom units (type H) are mid-terrace and retain a formal livingroom to the front, but have a smaller area to the rear (without the living space of their four-bed counterparts). Three bedrooms – two doubles (one of which is en suite) and a single – lie upstairs, as does the main bathroom.

End-of-terrace three-bedroom units (type J) are slightly larger and have bay windows to the front.

The two-bedroom mid-terrace units (type K) have two double bedrooms, and downstairs is one large L-shaped space incorporating a long galley-style kitchen, a dining area and a living area.

Kitchens and utilities have high-quality fitted units and are plumbed for appliances. All bathrooms are finished with pumped showers in en suites, and each house in the development is enabled for smart home technology.