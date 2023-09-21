Cannon Kirk submits ‘scaled-back’ proposal for 1,020 homes in Donabate

A computer-generated image of the residential scheme proposed by Aledo Donabate for Corballis in the north Dublin town of Donabate

Having faced strong opposition from the local community to its original plan for a residential scheme comprising more than 1,300 units at Corballis in the north Dublin town of Donabate, Cannon Kirk has submitted a new, scaled-back application for the site to Fingal County Council. Should the developer’s proposal, which is being made under the Large-Scale Residential Developments (LRD) planning system, get the go-ahead, it will replace the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) approved by An Bord Pleanála in November 2022.

In its latest application, Cannon Kirk subsidiary Aledo Donabate and its partner on the project, Lioncor, has reduced the number of apartments for which it already has permission and replaced them with houses with back gardens. All told the new proposal consists of 1,020 units comprising a mix of 490 houses, 39 townhouses, 356 own-door duplex and triplex units, 84 apartments and 51 sheltered units. The original plan had comprised 369 houses, 352 duplex and triplex units, and 592 apartments.

Although a spokesman for the developer said they had already consulted with the local Donabate community, including community groups, interested parties and local politicians in the area, a series of public meetings to showcase the proposed development are being planned for this month.

Kevin Traynor, project director with Aledo Donabate Ltd, said: “We believe that the newly designed application goes a long way to provide critical housing supply and delivering homes to first-time buyers and people wishing to downsize and continue to enjoy living in the area. The new housing scheme will meet all the needs of social housing obligations in the region.

The area being set aside for a nature park will remain at 13 hectares (32 acres), with links to the recently commenced Broadmeadow Estuary. This area is to be maintained in partnership with Fingal County Council.

A cycle and pedestrian link to the approved Broadmeadow Greenway will be developed along with a cycle and pedestrian link between the proposed development and Donabate train station and Newbridge Demesne.