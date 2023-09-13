Should I get a surveyor’s report before my adjoining neighbour begins renovation work?

It is always good advice to have your home surveyed in advance of any construction works you may be considering on your own property. Photograph: iStock

I live in a semidetached house that was built in the late 1930s. Next door (adjoining) is being sold and will in all likelihood be totally renovated and possibly extended as, like ours, it is unchanged since it was built. Should I get a surveyor/engineer to issue a report on our house now, so if any problems of a contentious nature arise during or after the work, such as cracks or damp, I would have an independent report?

I would advise holding off for now. The architect or engineer for your new neighbour will most likely encourage his or her client to procure a survey of the neighbouring property (yours) and you would be entitled to ask for a copy of the results of that survey. That way, you won’t incur unnecessary costs. To avoid perceived bias on the part of the building surveyor, you may wish to choose the surveyor and ask the architect to nominate them to the builder next door. In addition, or alternatively, you may wish to commission your own surveyor to do an inspection and have them review the report issued by your neighbour.

The report commissioned by the neighbour’s design team on your property is called a schedule of condition, often referred to as a dilaps survey. This is simply a snapshot of the condition of your property at a particular moment in time before the commencement of the works. The surveyor will record any cracks, blemishes and defects (taking measurements of cracks and categorising them in accordance with their size), check the condition of rendering and comment on any fixtures and fittings that may be impacted by the works.

The purpose of the report is to provide a benchmark against which to measure any change in your property due to vibration or movement caused by the banging and drilling on or close to the party wall next door during refurbishment works. It is not a building survey or technical due diligence report and will not make recommendations for the repair of your property, therefore it is of little value to you if you’re considering a similar refurbishment.

READ MORE

Pat McGovern

A follow-up post-execution survey inspection should also be carried out within four weeks of the issue of the certificate of practical completion of the works next door.

These reports are useful to both you and your neighbour because every house has light settlement cracks that go unnoticed by the untrained eye. What tends to happen is that, human nature being what it is, when the framed wedding photograph moves on the wall as a result of vibration from next door, even the best of neighbours will see a crack for the first time and blame it on the works. If this happens in your case, the surveyor for next door will reinspect the crack and compare its pre-works status with the interim or post-works status. A decision will then have to be made by the builder on the scope of any repair works required to your property.

From your own point of view, it is always good advice to have your home surveyed in advance of any construction works you may be considering on your own property. This is a different survey type, called a building survey report. Among other things, the report will consider:

The degree to which the roof should be repaired or replaced.

Any specific areas of dampness or decay that may require treatment or specialist reports.

The risk of asbestos-containing materials in your dwelling.

Wiring and plumbing – however, you may need to consider a specialist mechanical and electrical engineer for a more detailed review of these services

This is a much more detailed (and expensive) report, which will include recommendations for repair and will assist your designer to include all required works in the tender documents, and you can get a more comprehensive price from your builder.

Pat McGovern is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

This column is a readers’ service. The content of the Property Clinic is provided for general information only. It is not intended as advice on which readers should rely. Professional or specialist advice should be obtained before persons take or refrain from any action on the basis of the content. The Irish Times and it contributors will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from reliance on any content