‘He was devoted to his band’: Tributes paid to Fontaines DC manager Trevor Dietz at inquest

In a statement, Dietz's sister Helena Prentice said he was 'passionate about humanitarian issues, particularly Palestine, and found it very difficult to accept the suffering of innocent people'.

The “intelligent, kind and compassionate” manager of Fontaines DC took his own life in June this year, an inquest in the UK has found.

Trevor Dietz (47) died after a fall from height in East Sussex on June 7th after a long battle with mental health issues.

Fontaines DC called Dietz “the sixth member of the band”, while Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap paid tribute to him during their headline set at Crystal Palace Park later in June.

On Monday, East Sussex Coroner’s Court heard that Dietz felt “overwhelmed” by his mental health problems and had become “increasingly distressed” by global events, particularly in Gaza.

Beyond his impact on the music industry, Dietz was widely known as a campaigner for Palestinian human rights and against genocide.

His sister and partner both attended court while his brother watched proceedings via video-link.

In a statement read out by the coroner, Dietz’s sister Helena Prentice wrote: “Throughout his life he was passionate about humanitarian issues, particularly Palestine, and found it very difficult to accept the suffering of innocent people.”

She added that he was an “exceptionally intelligent, kind and compassionate man” who had experienced “recurrent anxiety” for many years.

[ Trevor Dietz, manager of Fontaines DC and ‘the sixth member of the band’, diesOpens in new window ]

Dietz had been engaging with his GP and other mental health professionals about an ongoing anxiety disorder and suicidal ideation, the court heard.

Assistant coroner Rachel Redman said: “He clearly was really, really dedicated and devoted to his band and it seemed to be a mutual feeling.

“I’m sure that they and all of the musicians he worked with will be lost without him.”

Fontaines DC shared the news of Dietz’s death on June 9th with a heartfelt tribute.

They wrote: “We are utterly heartbroken to let you know that on Sunday June 7th we lost our dear friend and manager Trevor.

“Trevor was beside us from the beginning of our journey as a band, we have never known Fontaines DC without him, the sixth member of the band.

“He cared passionately for us and for what was fair and right in the wider world. He was fearless in his beliefs. We will miss him always.”

[ Trevor Dietz and Fontaines DC emerged in a Dublin that seems to be slipping awayOpens in new window ]

The band concluded: “We ask that you kindly respect our privacy and that of his family at this terribly difficult time. RIP Trev.”

Dietz signed Dublin band Fontaines DC in 2016 in advance of their breakthrough debut album Dogrel.

The first photo in the online tribute showed Dietz wearing a Kneecap T-shirt, with the fellow Irish musicians’ official page commenting: “Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam, a chara”, translated from Gaeilge to “Rest in peace, my friend”.

Kneecap rapper Móglaí Bap also wrote: “Suaimhneas síoraí Trev.” – PA

Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie.