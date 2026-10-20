Two women and man arrested over petrol bomb murders of English family in Waterford city

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the petrol bombing that killed four members of the English family in their Waterford city home last week.

A man in his 50s and two women in their 30s were detained on Tuesday and bring to five the number of people arrested since the fatal attack in the early hours of last Tuesday.

Philip and Kim English, and their children Callum (12) and Jayden (9), were killed when their house on the Birchwood estate was attacked.

Two other children – a girl (14) and a boy (6) – were rescued from the house and are in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí suspect the fire was done at the behest of a local drugs gang trying to extort €20,000 from Philip English as settlement for a drugs debt incurred by somebody else.

Seven homes have been searched – with vehicles and phones seized for examination – while two people arrested last week, a man aged 21 and woman aged 31, have already been charged with a series of alleged offences and are currently remanded in custody.

On Tuesday, the latest phase of the investigation unfolded in Waterford city with three more arrests were carried out.

Those people are suspected of offences contrary to section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006 in connection with the arson attack, namely aiding a crime gang.

“All three are currently detained under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda Stations in the Garda Eastern region,” the Garda added.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person if you have any information on the murderous arson attack please speak to the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda station or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that you know.”

The suspects can be held for up to seven days without charge as they were detained under legislation used in the investigation of alleged crime gangs.