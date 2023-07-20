Town & Country: What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Meath?

Town

Address: 16 Willbrook Lawn, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Agent: DNG Rathfarnham

This 155sq m (1,668sq ft) four-bedroom semidetached home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac just a five-minute walk from Rathfarnham, has the benefit of a self-contained unit to the side, which offers an additional bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and sittingroom, which could be rented out or amalgamated into the property.

[ Tranquil, ultra-modern Rathfarnham home in sylvan setting for €2.45m ]

Plus: In good order with the bonus of a one-bedroom unit

READ MORE

Minus: D2 BER may need to be addressed

Country

Newline House, Higginstown, Athboy, Co Meath is behind electric gates on a site measuring 0.6 of an acre.

Address: Newline House, Higginstown, Athboy, Co Meath

Agent: DNG Royal County

Extending to a considerable 301sq m (3,240sq ft), this four-bedroom house is set behind electric gates on a site measuring 0.6 of an acre. There is an option to purchase more land, to give 1.5 acres in total. The C2-rated property has two livingrooms, a diningroom, a kitchen, and a games room/office with an abundance of storage. It has two en suite bedrooms, a well-appointed family bathroom and a large double garage.

[ Four homes for €350,000 and under: Dublin, Meath, Cork and Mayo ]

Plus: A sizeable house with a large garden

Minus: It’s a drive to the shops