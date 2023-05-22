Four homes for €350,000 and under: Dublin, Meath, Cork and Mayo

7 Kearn’s Place, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace home, measuring 61sq m (567sq ft), has a balcony overlooking the river Camac. The home is move-in ready, with fresh interiors including wood floors, white walls and a modern kitchen fitout.

You enter the property into the living area, which has a wood-burning stove at its centre, built-in shelving and recessed lighting. Further down the hall is a small dining area – looking out towards the river through a floor-to-ceiling window – and the kitchen, which has white units with chrome handles.

There are two good-sized double bedrooms upstairs, one has a corner window, and a bathroom with a bath. Most of the windows are double-glazed sash and the property has a C2 Ber. Kearn’s Place is a five-minute walk from Kilmainham’s shops and cafes, as well as the Irish Museum of Modern Art and the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, while the city centre is a 10-minute cycle away. This property, likely to appeal to young professionals, is on the market through Buckley Real Estate, seeking €340,000.

Meath

4 Maydenhayes Glen, Donacarney, Mornington, Co Meath

This A-rated three-bedroom semidetached house has come to the market in Donacarney in walk-in condition. Its low Ber and contemporary interior are likely to attract buyers looking to avoid pumping money into a new home.

The property, which measures 110sq m (1184sq ft), has a familiar layout with a livingroom opening on to a kitchen-diner, a small utility room and a loo downstairs, with an en suite main bedroom with a big wardrobe, a second double, a single bedroom and a bathroom upstairs. There is a lawned garden with a patio out the back and a driveway to the front.

The property is just a six-minute drive from Mornington beach and is within walking distance to the local national school. For hybrid workers based in the capital, the property is a 50-minute drive to Dublin city centre, with a bus also available. Number 4 Maydenhayes Glen is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Lannon, seeking €349,000.

Cork

2 Lee Cottages, Lee Road, Cork city

This two-bedroom terraced townhouse overlooking the river Lee in Cork city has been completely modernised. The property, measuring 56sq m (603sq ft) with an impressive B2 Ber, has a zoned heating system and triple-glazed windows throughout.

It consists of a front livingroom with wood-effect floors, recessed lighting and an electric fire feature, which leads into the kitchen-diner with contemporary grey units and white marble-effect counters. There are French doors out to a back courtyard, where there is also a concrete shed.

The two double bedrooms upstairs have been freshly carpeted and painted, the main is en suite, and the main bathroom has modern fixtures. There is off-street parking for one car to the front of the house. The property, which is within walking distance of the city centre, is particularly convenient to University College Cork (UCC), the Mardyke Entertainment Complex and Fitzgerald Park. Number 2 Lee Cottages is on the market through Jeremy Murphy & Associates, seeking €349,000.

Mayo

Gortbunacullin, Srah, Claremorris, Co Mayo

For those lucky enough to be able to work remotely, this picture-perfect restored and extended cottage in Co Mayo may be an ideal retreat. The original stone cottage, built around 1930, was extended in the 1990s to create 201sq m (2,161sq ft) of living space with four bedrooms.

This property, on 0.9 of an acre, is likely to appeal to those looking to connect with nature with its vegetable and herb beds, fruit trees, bushes and a polytunnel, as well as a natural stone terrace. The property also enjoys distant views of Lough Mask, which is a five-minute drive away and known for trout.

The property consists of a kitchen, a living/diningroom, four double bedrooms, a bathroom, a shower room and utility on the ground floor with a big open-plan reception room on the first floor. The property’s rural location is just a 25-minute drive to Westport and Castlebar, and an hour from Knock airport. A new owner may look at ways to address the rather low E1 Ber, although the age of the property may make improvements difficult. This charming offering is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Crowley, seeking €325,000.