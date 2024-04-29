Gardaí investigating shooting at house in Tallaght, Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a shooting at a house, when some of the residents were present, on Sunday night. The incident occurred at Sheehy Skeffington Meadows, Tallaght, when a gun that discharged pellets was used by an attacker.

The gun was fired at the front of the property from close range, and when a man and his daughter, of national school age, were in close vicinity. While the pellets sprayed in their direction, it is understood neither required medical attention.

The alarm was raised and gardaí arrived at the scene, with a criminal investigation into the attack commencing immediately. Gardaí are trying to determine if the attacker was motivated by some form of personal grievance.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident involving the discharge of a firearm, which occurred at a residential location in Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Sunday April 28th, 2024, at approximately 9.30pm.”

Investigations into the violent incident are ongoing.