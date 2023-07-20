Cut-stone cottage with country garden and a story to tell in Kilternan for €750,000

Address : Granite Cottage, 108 Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18 Price : €750,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

The ruin of the flue chimney close to the summit of Carrickgollogan Hill is the most distinctive surviving reminder of the lead mines that once operated on Ballycorus Road. They started in 1807, and the fact that the lead was scraped by hand from the flues in the mines furnaces meant many workers subsequently died of lead poisoning. This gave the locality the moniker Death Valley.

The mines operated until 1913, which is about the time that Granite Cottage was constructed at 108 Ballycorus Road – a drive that links the old lead works with the village of Kilternan in Dublin 18. Today the area is about as salubrious as you can get in the capital, with views to the Scalp and the peak at Carrickgollogan. It’s a quiet spot at the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, which is also close to Carrickmines tennis club, and the golf courses at Stepaside and Foxrock.

The cut-stone cottage, which extends to 112sq m (1,205sq ft), was restored, extended and remodelled in 2007. There’s a great connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, as every room in the house – including the main bathroom – has a door to the garden.

Kitchen

Dining area

Livingroom

The house is hidden behind tall trees. Inside is an atrium-style hallway warmed by an open fire, which has access to a courtyard. A livingroom with high ceilings and a solid fuel stove lies adjacent to a dual-aspect kitchen, which also opens out to the courtyard. In traditional style, the kitchen has a Belfast sink and is bathed in light thanks to an overhead Velux window and French doors.

Two bedrooms and a bathroom complete downstairs, while the attic upstairs has been converted and is now laid out as a home office/second livingroom.

Small additions such as a free-standing bath, Falcon range oven, cast-iron radiators and both French and arched doors complement period details such as high ceilings with wooden beams, an open fireplace and old flagstones. Of interest is an upright beam on the staircase that looks as if it holds up the entire house.

The attic has been converted into a home office/livingroom

The property has two bedrooms

Small dining spots lie about the garden

Gardens have that typical English country garden feel, enhanced by climbing roses on the granite walls and a half-door in the kitchen. Small dining areas around the property follow the path of the sun, giving spots for sunshine – and equally shade – and the entire place feels totally private.

With a Ber of C3, the quaint property, which is an estate sale, is now on the market through Mullery O’Gara, seeking €750,000.