Euro zone exits recession but inflation remains sticky

The euro zone exited recession in the first quarter of 2024 with gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 0.3 per cent. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

The euro zone exited recession in the first quarter of 2024 with gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 0.3 per cent as all four of its largest economies – Germany, France, Italy and Spain – performed better than anticipated, Eurostat said on Tuesday.

The positive growth picture was slightly soured by the latest inflation numbers for the bloc showing consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 2.4 per cent in April, unchanged from the previous month and slightly ahead of analyst predictions.

Eurostat said services sector inflation was expected to have the highest annual rate in April of 3.7 per cent compared with 4 per cent previously while energy price inflation was -0.6 per cent compared to -1.8 per cent.

ECB policymakers have been concerned about the elevated levels of price growth in the services sector linked to increased wage demands as workers seek a “cost of living catch-up”.

READ MORE

The stronger-than-expected read on inflation is unlikely to derail an expected European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate cut in June.

While ECB policymakers, as predicted, kept rates unchanged earlier this month, their official policy announcement explicitly mentioned the possibility of cutting rates for the first time in the current cycle. This was seen as almost locking in a rate cut at its next meeting.

High inflation, rising interest rates and weak global demand had triggered a contraction in output in the second half of 2023 but the latest GDP figures suggest a modest recovery is now taking hold.

Aviva re-entering the Irish health insurance market: ‘this can only be good news for all consumers’ Listen | 44:04

Driving the lift in GDP was the German economy, which accelerated by 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter on the back of increased construction output and rising net exports.

The likely start of monetary easing by the European Central Bank should also provide extra impetus from June.

“The slight GDP expansion at the beginning of the year might be the starting point for a gradual recovery in the coming quarters. Plagued by cyclical and structural factors, however, the German economy is unlikely to develop great dynamism anytime soon,” economist Martin Ademmer said.

Central Statistics Office figures published on Monday indicated the Irish economy also returned to growth in the first quarter of 2024 as activity in the State’s multinational-dominated technology sector increased.

According to preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.1 per cent in January, February and March when compared with the previous three months.

GDP had contracted for the five previous quarters largely because of a fall-off in exports, placing the Irish economy in a technical recession.