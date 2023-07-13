What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Co Clare?

Country

Address Carrigaholt Cottage, Lands and Castle, Carrigaholt, Co Clare

Agent Sherry FitzGerald McMahon

This offering, on 6.5 hectares (16 acres) with 400m of private shore frontage, includes Carrigaholt Cottage from the 1800s and a two-bedroom house from the 1980s, giving six bedrooms and 305sq m (3,283sq ft) of floor space in need of modernisation. Also included are the ruins of Carrigaholt Castle, which is one of Ireland’s best-preserved “tower houses”, dating from 1480 and built by the McMahons, who were the last chieftains to rule the peninsula.

Plus So much potential on a private waterfront site

Minus Renovations will be costly in today’s climate

182 Ashbrook, Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Address 182 Ashbrook, Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Agent DNG

This detached bungalow is in a private, gated cul-de-sac in a much-sought-after location with off-street parking to the front. The property extends to 85sq m (915sq ft), and is incredibly bright thanks to skylights, picture windows and a quadruple bifold door that opens up the entire wall to a landscaped back garden.

Plus Lovely bright house with seamless garden divide

Minus Ber is D1