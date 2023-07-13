Turnkey three-bed townhouse in Ballsbridge for €725,000

Address : 120 Lansdowne Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €725,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

Off Haddington Road, with Ryan’s pub at Beggars Bush on the corner, sits number 120 Lansdowne Park, a three-bedroom townhouse perched at the end of the terrace. The road is extremely well-located with the well-known eateries and shops of Ballsbridge a 10-minute walk away, while The Chophouse and Lotts & Co, and popular brunch spot Angelina’s are all equally accessible in the opposite direction. The location is also convenient for those working at Grand Canal Dock and in the IFSC. With the Aviva Stadium so close by, however, new owners may be wary of friends and family looking to stay on match and gig days, especially if you have any Taylor Swift fans, aka Swifties, in your life.

The current owners bought this 81sq m (872sq ft) property in 2019 for €640,000, according to the Property Price Register. They moved with their first child from an apartment in Grand Canal Dock and were glad of the extra space and the back garden during the Covid-19 lockdowns that began the following year. Now in need of a bit more space with three young children, the owners are putting this turnkey home on the market through Owen Reilly estate agents, seeking €725,000.

The house had been previously renovated with the downstairs opened up to create an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area before the owners moved in, leaving little in the way of upgrades for them to do. With a C2 Ber, the property has triple-glazed windows and a new boiler that was installed in 2020. Past the cobblelock driveway, you enter the home into an entrance hallway where there is space to hang coats and kick off your shoes.

The kitchen-diner is to the left of the hallway, through a glass-pane door. The owner describes the kitchen as “low-maintenance” when it comes to cleaning with white high-gloss white units and grey tiles underfoot. This leads to the living area which has a laminate wood floor and recessed lighting overhead. There is also a utility space off the kitchen which was previously a WC — the extant plumbing means a loo could be reinstated without too much hassle.

French doors from the living area open out to the serene oasis of a garden which is like something from a fairy tale; it benefits from a southwesterly aspect and a sense of privacy with trees and shrubs galore and several red-rose bushes. There is also side access here, handy for bins and bikes.

Back inside, the stairs to the first floor are accessed from the entrance hallway. The main bedroom sits to the front of the property with built-in sliding-door wardrobes and an en suite shower room. The second bedroom to the rear was once used as an office, overlooking the greenery of the back garden; it fits a single bed comfortably but it would be possible to fit a double bed below the window. The third bedroom is a single with a built-in wardrobe. The main bathroom is in the centre of the first floor, with a full-size bath.

The owners had the attic floored and a Stira staircase installed for handy access to the storage space.

Living here with small children, the owner notes there are several schools and creches in the area as well as Herbert Park and Merrion Square Park for walks. The great thing about this area is, no matter what lifestyle you have, you are likely to find what you’re looking for close by.