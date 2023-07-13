Five homes on view this week in Galway and Dublin

Knockdoe, Claregalway, Co Galway: has high ceilings and lies on two acres of landscaped gardens inside wrought-iron gates.

Knockdoe, Claregalway, Co Galway

€725,000, Michelle Burke Auctioneers

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 267sq m (2,873sq ft). The property, built in 2020, has high ceilings and lies on two acres of landscaped gardens inside wrought-iron gates. Ber A2

On View: Strictly by appointment at michelleburke.ie

87 Clearstream Court, Finglas, Dublin 11: has south-facing back garden laid out with lawn and Indian sandstone paving.

87 Clearstream Court, Finglas, Dublin 11

€325,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft). The property, constructed in 2008, has a south-facing back garden laid out with lawn and Indian sandstone paving. Ber B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

70 Beech Park Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18: has a private southwest-facing back garden.

70 Beech Park Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€875,000, Beirne & Wise

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 126sq (1,356sq ft). Situated on an elevated site, the property has a private southwest-facing back garden that extends to 38m (125ft), offering room to extend, subject to planning permission. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at beirnewise.ie

43 Mount Merrion Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin: dating from circa 1840 and in need of upgrading.

43 Mount Merrion Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€995,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Four-bedroom Victorian midterrace house extending to 166sq m (1,787sq ft). Dating from circa 1840 and in need of upgrading, the property has a 65ft-long back garden with a pond and pedestrian access, so has extension potential, subject to planning permission. Ber-exempt

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

14 Rathmichael Woods, Shankill, Dublin 18: a short walk to Shankill Dart station.

14 Rathmichael Woods, Shankill, Dublin 18

€675,000, DNG

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft). The property, which is a short walk to Shankill Dart station, has a private landscaped back garden with a smart deck and sunken patio. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie