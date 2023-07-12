I’ve been sale agreed on two houses that have fallen through. How can I avoid this happening again?

'Any property that’s suitable is also attracting builders and small developers who see it as a site to fit more homes on and that pushes up the asking price.' Photograph: iStock

I’ll soon qualify as a psychotherapist and am a qualified equine-assisted therapist. I’m looking for a small house within an hour’s drive of Dublin on a quiet plot of two to four acres in which to live and set up a therapy practice. There’s nothing suitable to rent and I want to buy. I’ve already spent a small fortune on rent over the last four years and property prices have continued to increase. In the last two years I’ve been sale agreed on two properties. Neither sale could complete due to legal issues or inaccuracies on the vendor’s side. Any property that’s suitable is also attracting builders and small developers who see it as a site to fit more homes on and that pushes up the asking price, sometimes by 50 per cent. If I go further away from the city, it’s likely there’s a quarry, motorway, wind farm or other off-putting obstacle (horses need quiet). Like many, I’m thoroughly frustrated with the property market. Any advice please?

There are a several aspects to your query, covering the market, the location and the property type. I note you’ve been sale agreed on two properties and both have fallen through. This is an issue which is cropping up more frequently in the last year or so. Unfortunately, there is very little you can do to address this as they are clearly on the vendor’s side and outside of your control.

In my experience, the most common reasons for sales falling through, or at least causing significant delays on the vendor’s side, are planning and building regulation compliance issues, difficulties with Land Registry maps, and right-of-way issues with wells and septic tanks. As you continue with your search you should mention to agents that you’ve had issues in the past and ask them to ensure all the relevant certificates relating to these issues are in place.

Ed Carey

To address your second issue: being outbid by builders/developers. I wonder are you confining your search to properties within or close to zoned or urban areas? As a rule, rural properties outside of towns and villages can’t be developed. Any property with a few acres would usually remain just that, but any property close to or within a town or village will attract development potential. On that basis, before you look, check out the zoning status or development potential. If you feel it has some form of potential, it will probably attract builder/developer interest and may be best avoided.

On the issue of roads, motorways and wind farms, the only thing I can say is: welcome to the countryside! Particularly the countryside within an hour or two of Dublin. Our population is growing strongly and as a result we need to build the infrastructure – whether it’s houses, wind farms or schools – to support that population. I’ve often had viewers look at a rural property on a quiet road to be told, “I might get blocked in by snow in winter”, and when they look at a better location I’m told, “but I can hear the motorway”. Country living requires flexibility.

The type of property you’re searching for is out there. It just needs determination on your part to find it. Here are some practical tips. Make sure you have your loan approval ready. Double check with the bank that there is no issue with you buying a few acres with the house. Most banks will require a bigger deposit for properties on more than an acre. I’m sure you’re aware the land part will attract the 7.5 per cent stamp duty rate. Have a solicitor and surveyor ready. The market moves fast, and agents are looking for quick reactions from buyers. It’s great to be able to say, “I have everyone on standby”. Be prepared to compromise on location and proximity to some facilities. Ask yourself what you could live with and what are definite no-nos.

Once you’ve a few compromises settled in your mind, your search should hopefully become a little easier.

Ed Carey is a residential estate agent and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

