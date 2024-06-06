Transformed four-bed on 11.5 acres with equestrian and farm facilities for €750,000

Address : Woodbrook, Toor, Ballypatrick, Co Tipperary Price : €750,000 Agent : REA Stokes & Quirke

View this property on MyHome.ie

What was once a two-bedroom “bachelor cottage”, standing on more than 11 acres near the village of Ballypatrick, has been transformed to a four-bedroom home extending to 183sq m (1,970sq ft).

There’s a lovely feel to this house, designed by the owners, who are in the property business. It is at the end of a tree-lined driveway. At garden level is a large sittingroom to one side and a spacious kitchen/diningroom to the centre of the house. A utility – which has a bathroom and pantry to the rear – sits beside a second sittingroom.

Both of these reception rooms have stove inserts keeping rooms toasty and cosy in winter months, and the room to the right of the front hall opens on to a sunny patio. Upstairs are four bedrooms, three of which face the front, while the main bedroom to the rear is en suite and has a lovely veranda – perfect for watching the sunrise over the babbling brook that meanders through the gardens.

Main sittingroom has a stove

Second sittingroom opens to the garden

An Aga takes centre stage in the kitchen

Kitchen

Diningroom

The gardens are what will clinch the deal here. Seeing as far as the eye can see, the 11.5 acres have views to Slievenamon, leaving the property totally immersed in nature, with otters, foxes and owls among regular visitors. The owners are avid polo players and keep their horses here in the well-equipped stable complex, which they built when renovating the former cottage. There’s a range of versatile farm buildings in addition to cattle-handling facilities along with a tack room. A wooden bridge leads to woodlands behind, where “you can hack for three hours in any direction without ever meeting a car”, says the owner. New owners will have an autumnal bounty from apple and pear trees in an orchard to the rear, and a quaint stone building could be converted to further accommodation, subject to planning permission.

READ MORE

The area is hugely popular with walkers, cyclists and even hang gliders, and has potential for a tourism business, while the equestrian facilities would also suit a breeding enterprise. Hunting is available with the Tipperary and Kilkenny foxhounds practically on the doorstep, while racing at Clonmel and Gowran Park are also nearby.

Double bedroom

Bedroom

The facility, home to polo ponies, would also suit a breeding enterprise

A babbling brook runs through the garden

Other amenities include the new Blueway river walk a few minutes away, while the historic towns of Cashel and Cahir are a short distance away.

Despite it being five minutes from the main road, it has the feel of being far from the madding crowd, and lies near the villages of Ballypatrick and Kilcash, which has a pub, tennis club and active village hall.

The property which has a Ber of C1 is now on the market through REA Stokes & Quirke, seeking €750,000.

[ Trendy, turnkey one-bed cottage in Ringsend for €295,000 ]