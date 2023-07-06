Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Galway

8 Sweetmount Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€675,000, Daphne Kaye & Associates

Semi-detached four-bedroom house extending to 116sq m (1,250sq ft) plus converted garage and attic. The property has a landscaped back garden that offers room for further expansion, subject to planning permission. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at daphnekayeandassociates.ie

6 Ashford Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

€305,000, Sherry FitzGerald

€305,000, Sherry FitzGerald

One-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 49sq m (527sq ft). Located on a quiet residential street close to Phoenix Park, the property retains many original features and has a yard to the rear. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

3 Ely Woods, Ballyboden Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€395,000, DNG

€395,000, DNG

Three-bedroom self-contained apartment extending to 63sq m (678sq ft). The well-maintained property, constructed in 1998, is located in a quiet development, has a storage room to the rear and designated parking. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

369 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, Dublin 9

€475,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

€475,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Semi-detached three-bedroom house extending to 90sq m (968sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property overlooks a green and is close to Drumcondra, Donnycarney and Beaumont. It has off-street parking and an extra-wide front garden. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

Bunowen Beg, Ballyconneely, Clifden, Co Galway

€575,000, O'Donnellan & Joyce

€575,000, O’Donnellan & Joyce

Detached three-bedroom house extending to 208sq m (2,238sq ft). The property, dating from 2002, has great views of Bunowen Bay and is close to a number of sandy beaches. The local golf club is a six-minute drive away. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at odj.ie