Man dies after swimming across river Liffey following alleged assault

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding what they say were 'a number of incidents' at the War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge and on the Chapelizod Road in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has died after swimming across the river Liffey in Dublin following an alleged assault.

The man, aged in his 30s, died in St James’s Hospital in Dublin on Sunday following the incident on Saturday night.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding what they say were “a number of incidents” at the War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge and on the Chapelizod Road in Dublin.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended following reports that a male had swam across the river Liffey to lands adjacent to Chapelizod Road, following an alleged incident of assault in the vicinity of the War Memorial Gardens at approximately 10.20pm,” the Garda press office said.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital but the cause of death is not clear. A postmortem has been ordered.

Gardaí issued an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

They are looking for any person or motorist who were travelling in the area between 9pm and 10.45pm on Saturday and who may have camera or dashcam footage, to make it available to the investigation team.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.