Man charged over driving incidents that saw PSNI officer hit by stolen police car

The PSNI officer sustained what police described as serious injuries following the collision in Downpatrick. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in relation to a series of driving incidents that saw a police officer struck by a stolen Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) car.

The officer sustained what police described as serious injuries following the collision in Downpatrick at the weekend.

The court appearance came as UK prime minister Keir Starmer condemned what he described as a “horrific incident” and said his thoughts were with the officer injured by the stolen police car.

Kieran Turley (27), from Vianstown Road in Downpatrick, appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court on Monday charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle with no insurance.

District judge Peter Magill refused his application for bail and he was remanded in custody to appear before the court again later in June.

Before his appearance in court, police had bailed Turley in respect of two other alleged offences – driving while unfit and aggravated vehicle-taking causing injury – to allow more time for officers to investigate.

While in police custody he had also been questioned about the attempted murder of the police officer and several other driving offences. However, he was released unconditionally in respect of those specific offences.

Police subsequently arrested another man on suspicion of the attempted murder of the officer. The 36-year-old remained in police custody on Monday being questioning in relation to attempted murder and aggravated vehicle-taking causing injury.

A woman, aged 27, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

The incidents unfolded in the early hours of Sunday when a blue Volkswagen Jetta failed to stop for officers on several occasions in the town. The car was later located by police in the Ballymote Walk area and officers on foot pursued a man observed exiting the vehicle in the direction of the Colmcille Road.

As officers involved in this chase returned to their PSNI vehicle, they observed someone in the driver’s seat. Police said the individual drove erratically and directly towards one of the officers. The officer discharged one round from his firearm before he was struck by the stolen police car.

The police vehicle was abandoned a short time later and the suspect made off from the scene.

Monday’s court hearing did not focus on the incident involving the officer being struck by the police vehicle but rather the offences linked to the driving of the Jetta car that initiated the initial police pursuit.

Turley spoke briefly at the outset of the hearing to confirm he understood the charges he faced.

The judge rejected a bail application and remanded Turley in custody to appear before court again on June 25th.

– PA