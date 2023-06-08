Subscriber OnlyResidential

What properties sold for in Cabinteely, Dublin 18

A selection of the prices sought and paid in the current market

22 Vale View Close, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Ronald Quinlan
Thu Jun 8 2023 - 05:30

Where: 22, Vale View Close, The Park

What: Four-bed semi-detached house

For sale: November 7th, 2022, seeking €850,000

Sale agreed: January 26th, 2023, for €890,000

Sold: May 5th, 2023

22, The Ramparts, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Where: 22, The Ramparts

What: Two-bed apartment

For sale: February 17th, 2023, seeking €350,000

Sale agreed: February 23rd, 2023, for €355,400

Sold: May 12th, 2023

1 Vale View Avenue, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Where: 1, Vale View Avenue, The Park

What: Four-bed semi-detached house

For sale: November 14th seeking €585,000

Sale agreed: March 10th, 2023, for €620,000

Sold: May 2nd, 2023

14 Mercer House, Brennanstown Square, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Where: 14, Mercer House, Brennanstown Square

What: Two-bed apartment

For sale: November 11th, 2022, seeking €400,000

Sale agreed: March 9th, 2023, for €427,000

Sold: April 28th, 2023

51 Cabinteely Avenue, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Where: 51, Cabinteely Avenue

What: Three-bed semi-detached house

For sale: November 28th, 2022, Price on application

Sale agreed: January 30th, 2023, for €625,000

Sold: April 19th, 2023

65 Cabinteely Green, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Where: 65, Cabinteely Green

What: Four-bed semi-detached house

For sale: December 21st, 2022, seeking €675,000

Sale agreed: February 17th, 2023, for €665,000

Sold: April 19th, 2023

Source: MyHome.ie

Ronald Quinlan is Acting Property Editor of The Irish Times

