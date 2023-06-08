What properties sold for in Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Where: 22, Vale View Close, The Park
What: Four-bed semi-detached house
For sale: November 7th, 2022, seeking €850,000
Sale agreed: January 26th, 2023, for €890,000
Sold: May 5th, 2023
Where: 22, The Ramparts
What: Two-bed apartment
For sale: February 17th, 2023, seeking €350,000
Sale agreed: February 23rd, 2023, for €355,400
Sold: May 12th, 2023
Where: 1, Vale View Avenue, The Park
What: Four-bed semi-detached house
For sale: November 14th seeking €585,000
Sale agreed: March 10th, 2023, for €620,000
Sold: May 2nd, 2023
Where: 14, Mercer House, Brennanstown Square
What: Two-bed apartment
For sale: November 11th, 2022, seeking €400,000
Sale agreed: March 9th, 2023, for €427,000
Sold: April 28th, 2023
Where: 51, Cabinteely Avenue
What: Three-bed semi-detached house
For sale: November 28th, 2022, Price on application
Sale agreed: January 30th, 2023, for €625,000
Sold: April 19th, 2023
Where: 65, Cabinteely Green
What: Four-bed semi-detached house
For sale: December 21st, 2022, seeking €675,000
Sale agreed: February 17th, 2023, for €665,000
Sold: April 19th, 2023
Source: MyHome.ie