Ballinteer home with big back garden for €750,000

Ballinteer Park, along with Ballinteer Avenue, Terrace and Gardens, forms part of what locals refer to as Old Ballinteer. Developed between the 1920s and 1950s, many of the properties here have since been extended, thanks to their generous back gardens.

Number 69, which extends to 102sq m (1,098sq ft), is a lovely four-bedroom semidetached house, which the current owners have upgraded over the years. Three bedrooms and a family bathroom lie upstairs, the principal of which has a new en suite, and lies to the rear overlooking the long garden through two sash windows.

An office/playroom is listed as a possible fourth bedroom downstairs.

Also on the ground floor is a good-sized livingroom with an open fire, which connects with the kitchen and dining area to the rear through a set of double doors.

There’s a lovely feel of freshness about the place and this is due to the fact that the back garden is so large that it almost feels like you are in the country. And, when these houses were constructed, they were far removed from city smog and were, in fact, in a then rural location. What makes these houses special, though, is the very large back gardens. At number 69, it measures 425sq m and stretches to 105 feet, which is about the length of a full-sized basketball court.

Livingroom. Photograph: Andrew Nolan

Kitchen. Photograph: Andrew Nolan

Kitchen/Dining. Photograph: Andrew Nolan

Owners had applied and secured permission (granted in March 2022) to add an extension to the property, which would result in a floor area of 140sq m in total. The design for this extension to the gable end and rear were created by architect Declan Duffy, who placed the kitchen and dining area upstairs within a cantilevered structure with a large elevated terrace overlooking the garden. It would result in three fine bedrooms at garden level with the kitchen/dining area, livingroom and office/bedroom four upstairs.

Principal bedroom. Photograph: Andrew Nolan

Newly installed en-suite. Photograph: Andrew Nolan

Office/bedroom. Photograph: Andrew Nolan

Garden, extending 105 feet in length. Photograph: Andrew Nolan

Many properties in the vicinity have extended as families grow due to the ideal location with good schools, Dundrum Town Centre and the M50 all close by. Leisure facilities include Marlay and Ballawley parks and the area is also well served by a good public transport network of Luas (a 10-minute walk) and Dublin Bus.

The property, which has a Ber of C3, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €750,000.