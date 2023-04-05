What will €595,000 buy in Dublin and Tipperary?

Country

Address: 7 Sweet Auburn, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary

Agent: Barry Murphy Auctioneers

From the front this detached C2-rated house looks like a bungalow but the four-bedroom property extends to 260sq m (2,799sq ft) over two floors. Set on a 0.6-acre site with dual driveways just a five-minute walk from Carrick-on-Suir, it has a south-facing garden across two levels, one of which has direct access to the river behind – of interest to those who enjoy fishing and boating.

Plus: Spacious house on a large site

Minus: Direct water access, while a big draw, may deter young families

Town: 28 Ferguson Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Address: 28 Ferguson Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Dating from the 1930s, this three-bedroom mid-terrace house has been completely renovated and extended, now giving 94sq m (1,012sq ft) of floor space. Located within a few minutes’ walk of Drumcondra village, the property, which has a B3 energy rating, has a sunny west-facing back garden and is in turnkey condition.

Plus: Excellent condition and Ber of B3

Minus: Parking is on street