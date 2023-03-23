Westlife star Mark Feehily sells stately south Dublin home for €2.425m

Westlife band member Mark Feehily has quietly taken his leave from his short-lived home in the much-sought-after enclave of Elton Park in Sandycove. Having paid €2.3 million for the five-bed end-of-terrace Victorian redbrick in August 2021, the Sligo-born pop star sold it on September 29th last for €2.425 million, an examination of the Property Price Register shows.

Westlife singer Mark Feehily

Livingroom

Kitchen and dining area

Feehily’s former home at number 5 Elton Park extends to 279sq m (3,003sq ft) and is replete with period detail including decorative cornicing, a stained-glass fanlight above the front door, along with bay windows and soaring 11ft-high ceilings. The Ber-exempt property’s original features are tastefully complemented by the addition of a contemporary kitchen and bathroom suites, while outside, the house is framed by a gravelled driveway to the front and a manicured lawn to the rear.

Although the sale, which was handled by Geraldine O’Callaghan of Bennetts Estate Agents, somehow managed to fly without wings below the radar at the time, that isn’t entirely surprising. Indeed, The Irish Times understands that Feehily quietly sold another property in Dublin 4 last year. And a further inspection of the Property Price Register shows that the Westlife singer secured €1.455 million from the sale of his lakeside Sligo home in Lahanna, Ballintogher, in December 2021. The property, which overlooks Lough Gill and its 16 islands, had been offered to the market by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Draper just four months earlier for €1.15 million.