What will €230,000 buy in France, Norway, Greece, Italy and Mayo?

Ireland: Westport

Located in Killawalla, about 11km outside of Westport, this traditional Irish thatched cottage has been upgraded. Sitting on a two-acre site, the one-bedroom cottage – which has a mezzanine and “cailleach” alcove used for extra sleeping areas – extends to 55sq m (592sq ft) and its traditional furniture is included in the sale. Price: €230,000. Agent: sherryfitz.ie

France: Olonzac

This traditional French stone house has been completely renovated and has two courtyards and a terrace. Set in a typical Minervois village, it extends to 242sq m (2,605sq ft) and has three bedrooms and two wood-burning stoves. The property is sold fully furnished. Price: €230,000. Agent: francepropertyangels.com

Norway: Baeverfjord

Originally dating from 1968, this traditional cabin was further extended in 2008 and now has four bedrooms. Located at the edge of Asskardfjord, the 93sq m (1,000sq ft) log cabin has an annexe for further accommodation. With a large terrace overlooking the water, the property is a haven for both water- and land-based outdoor pursuits. Price: 2.49 million NOK/€219,295. Agent: eiendomsmegler1.no

Greece: Crete

Set on a hill within the Plakoti Village resort, this three-bedroom unit extends to 125sq m (1,345sq ft) and comes fully furnished. One of the standout features is the property has five small terraces that offer views of the surrounding area. It has a communal pool and the beach is 3km away, with the Agreco Farm estate nearby for organic produce. Price: €240,000. Agent: elxis.com

Italy: Le Marche

Dating from the 15th century, this deconsecrated church comes with a priests’ house. Known as the church of Madonna di Loreto, it has superb frescoes on the barrelled ceilings and six red Verona marble pillars. It has two bedrooms in the priests’ house, and the church, which will need restoration, can avail of structural restoration grants. Price: €240,000. Agent: marche-estates.com