Ireland without four key players as they face Kazakhstan in World Cup playoff semi

Ireland are without the services of suspended Katie McCabe, above, and Marissa Sheva and the injured Jess Ziu. Denise O’Sullivan is being rested. Photograph: Ryan Byrne

World Cup playoff semi-final, 1st leg: Kazakhstan v Republic of Ireland, Astana Arena, Friday, noon Irish time – Live RTÉ 2 & live blog on Irish Times Sport

At any other time in the life cycle of this Republic of Ireland squad, taking the field without Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe for the away leg of a World Cup playoff would be framed as an impending disaster.

It is nothing of the sort.

The emergence of Emily Murphy and Abbie Larkin, in particular, significantly reduces the concern around Ireland’s two world-class players being unavailable for Friday afternoon’s first-leg away to Kazakhstan in Astana.

O’Sullivan, with her problematic knee, is rested until the second leg at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in her native Cork on Tuesday night.

Ireland manager Carla Ward is adamant her team will not take Kazakhstan for granted in this playoff semi-final to reach Brazil 2027 next summer.

“Why would we [give anything away], it’s a World Cup qualifier?” Ward told RTÉ when pressed on how she plans to replace O’Sullivan, the suspended pair of McCabe and Marissa Sheva, or the injured Jess Ziu.

“It does not matter who we are playing, Kazakhstan, France, Brazil, Netherlands – this is the business end of it, so we will prepare like we would prepare for anyone.”

However, the benefit of facing a country ranked 98th by Fifa – Ireland are 21st – does make it easier to spare O’Sullivan from a 22-hour round trip to Astana.

There is also the bigger picture to consider. At least one member of Ward’s staff will be tuned into Poland versus Belgium in the other playoff semi-final as Ireland expect to face the winner from that tie, home and away, between late November and early December.

Still, if Ward’s counterpart, Begaim Kirgizbaeva, could choose four Irish players to be missing from the first leg in the chilly Kazakh capital, then O’Sullivan, McCabe, Sheva and Ziu would make a lot of sense.

Alongside Ireland’s Super League centre halves, Caitlin Hayes and Anna Patten, the missing foursome make this team tick.

Without McCabe and O’Sullivan, the emphasis shifts to other players, such as Crystal Palace midfielder Shanade Hopcroft, who is set for an international debut at 29-years-old, having qualified for Ireland via a Sligo grandmother.

Ward said: “We’ve got to get the job done professionally. If you look at the balance of the squad there are going to be players out of position, but these girls step up whenever they are asked. They are hungry to play for their country, they want to learn.

“Shanade has only had a few sessions, but she has looked good, tidy, and is somebody who will add value to the squad. She has been knocking on the door for a few years. Vera [Pauw] looked at her. She wants to get on the ball. She can link the units and she can play forward.”

Heather Payne and Tyler Toland must be keen to regain starting roles after such bright starts to their international careers, but Ward is more likely to lean into a more reliable performer, such as Lucy Quinn.

Megan Connolly will probably sit in midfield, where she is expected to maintain the high standards of dead-ball delivery until McCabe returns.

Arguably, the loss of the all-action Sheva and Ziu’s natural instinct to run at the opposition will be felt just as much as an Ireland team without McCabe and O’Sullivan.

Patten, Hayes and Aoife Mannion are expected to keep the defence watertight, particularly from crosses, while the attacking focus switches to Murphy and the in-form Larkin, who could feature up front, at left wing back or in midfield.

“Abbie has been in form for a while now and she doesn’t get the praise she deserves,” Ward said. “Any time she puts on the Ireland shirt she performs.”

Larkin is growing into a top player for Palace and Ireland with her consistency edging her away from super-sub status.

The playoff final will take place from November 26th to December 5th when Ireland could play the second leg at the Aviva Stadium. Ward’s side were marginally better than Poland and Belgium when they beat both countries last season.

IRELAND (possible): Brosnan; Patten, Hayes, Stapleton; Mannion, Hopcroft, Connolly, Mustaki; Murphy, Larkin; Carusa.

Referee: Karoline Marie Jensen (Norway).